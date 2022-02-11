Log in
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
Canopy Growth : Q3 FY22 Earnings Presentation

02/11/2022 | 05:52pm EST
CANOPY GROWTH

Q3FY2022

EARNINGS PRESENTATION

February 9, 2022

DISCLAIMERS AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and

other similar expressions!. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are

inherently! subject to significant business, economic! and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward looking statements and the forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at

www.sec.gov/edgarand www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed! as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this presentation and in the filings. Any forward looking statement included! in this presentation is made as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

2

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the reported net income (loss), adjusted to exclude income tax recovery (expense); other income (expense), net; loss on equity method investments; share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization expense; asset impairment and restructuring costs; restructuring costs recorded in cost of goods sold; and charges related to the flow- through of inventory step-up on business combinations, and further adjusted to remove acquisition-related costs. Asset impairments related to periodic changes to the Company's supply chain processes are not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA given their occurrence through the normal course of core operational activities. The Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation is presented within this presentation and within the earnings press release of Canopy dated February 9, 2022 and explained in Canopy's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgarand www.sedar.com, respectively.

Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage are non-GAAP measures used by management that are not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as gross margin excluding restructuring and other charges recorded in cost of goods sold, and charges related to the flow- through of inventory step-up on business combinations. Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage is calculated as Adjusted Gross Margin divided by net revenue. The Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage reconciliation is presented within this presentation and within the earnings press release of Canopy dated February 9, 2022 available on Canopy's EDGAR and SEDAR pages which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgarand www.sedar.com, respectively.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure used by management that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment. The Free Cash Flow reconciliation is presented within this presentation and within the earnings press release of Canopy dated February 9, 2022 and explained in Canopy's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgarand www.sedar.com, respectively.

3

TODAY'S SPEAKERS

DAVID KLEIN

JUDY HONG

CEO

INTERIM CFO

4

AGENDA

  • Key Takeaways
  • Progress Against Our Key Strategic Priorities
  • Q3 FY2022 Financial Results Review
  • Q&A
  • Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information in this presentation is reported in Canadian dollars.
  • Unless otherwise indicated, market share data disclosed in this presentation is calculated using the Company's internal proprietary market share tool that utilizes point of sales data supplied by a third-party data provider, government agencies and our own retail store operations across the country. The tool captures point of sale data from an average of 30% of stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba

and Newfoundland & Labrador, point of sale data from 100% of stores in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Quebec, as well as depletions and e-commerce sales data from the OCS.

5

Disclaimer

Canopy Growth Corp. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 22:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
