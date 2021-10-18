Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/18 10:12:43 am
16.42 CAD   -0.61%
09:51aVALENS : Up Over 2% amid Expansion to Quebec
MT
09:43aHEXO : Falls Over 3% as Revamp Prompts CEO Departure; Successor Could Be Named Soon
MT
08:05aAUXLY CANNABIS : Ends Q3 as No. 6 Licensed Producer in Canada
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canopy Growth : TSX retreats on weakness in healthcare shares, glum China data

10/18/2021 | 10:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Monday from record highs in the previous session on weakness in healthcare stocks fueled by pot producers and dour economic data from China.

At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.03 points, or 0.25%, at 20,875.07, weighed down by a more than 1% slide in healthcare stocks.

Leading declines on the healthcare sub-sector index were pot producers Tilray Inc and Canopy Growth Corp, both down 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

The benchmark index hit a record high of 20,928.10 on Friday, on the back of higher oil prices and hopes of a seasonally strong period for the market.

Canadian stocks also tracked a dip in global equities on Monday after data showed slower-than-expected growth in China last quarter. [MKTS/GLOB]

Gross domestic product in the Asian powerhouse grew 4.9% in the July-September period from a year earlier, its weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020.

"I think everyone is looking at Friday and wondering how much of the strength was contributed by options expiring, and just resetting, but also feels like a little bit of profit taking after some really dramatic record highs," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold prices slipped on a stronger dollar and rising U.S. bond yields. [GOL/]

Limiting losses was the energy group, up 1.2%, tracking a more than 1% jump in oil prices and extending its gains for the third straight session. [O/R]

After snapping a seven-month winning streak in September, the Canadian equity index has gained 4.3% so far this month, aided by strength in commodity prices and hopes of a steady economic recovery.

Canadian housing starts fell 4.4% in September compared with the previous month as groundbreaking decreased on multiple unit and single-detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed.

Meanwhile, official data showed that foreign investors bought a net C$26.30 billion ($21.21 billion) in Canadian securities in August, the most since April 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

Uranium miner Denison Mines Corp and miner Hudbay Minerals Inc were the biggest decliners on the TSX.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 45 new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, with total volume of 40.13 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 681 M 550 M 550 M
Net income 2022 138 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2022 104 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 498 M 5 253 M 5 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,39x
EV / Sales 2023 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 259
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 16,52 CAD
Average target price 26,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rade Kovacevic President & Chief Product Officer
Mike Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Ru Wadasinghe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-47.25%5 253
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-14.04%7 490
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD40.59%7 161
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.2.27%3 962
CRONOS GROUP INC.-23.42%2 043
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-2.99%1 652