Canopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target

The company also said it has identified C$150 million to C$200 million of savings across its business, and efforts were "underway", without providing more details on how it will achieve the savings target.

The company's U.S.-listed shares, which gained over 25% last week on U.S. election enthusiasm, rose 13.5% premarket.

After years of lackluster demand and large losses, cannabis companies are witnessing enthusiasm among customers this year, as more people turn to weed for both recreational and medical usage.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization of C$85.7 million ($65.86 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$150.4 million a year earlier.

