Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canopy Growth Corporation    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 06:12am EST

(Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp on Monday reported a smaller core loss in the second quarter, as the world's largest pot producer benefited from cost cuts and more people turning to cannabis to cope with coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The company also said it has identified C$150 million to C$200 million of savings across its business, and efforts were "underway", without providing more details on how it will achieve the savings target.

The company's U.S.-listed shares, which gained over 25% last week on U.S. election enthusiasm, rose 13.5% premarket.

After years of lackluster demand and large losses, cannabis companies are witnessing enthusiasm among customers this year, as more people turn to weed for both recreational and medical usage.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization of C$85.7 million ($65.86 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$150.4 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 0.42% 7.16 Delayed Quote.5.60%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 55.87% 12.75 Delayed Quote.-61.92%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 1.75% 0.29 Delayed Quote.-46.30%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 10.51% 30.59 Delayed Quote.12.01%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 16.21% 9.82 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
HEXO CORP. 21.05% 1.15 Delayed Quote.-44.44%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 9.47% 0.52 Delayed Quote.-14.75%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 18.03% 2.16 Delayed Quote.-32.29%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 22.00% 0.305 Delayed Quote.-59.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 11.54% 0.145 Delayed Quote.-76.98%
TILRAY, INC. 23.15% 9.63 Delayed Quote.-43.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
06:18aCANOPY GROWTH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
06:12aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:08aCANOPY GROWTH CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal ..
AQ
06:01aCANOPY GROWTH : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
AQ
06:01aCANOPY GROWTH : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
PR
11/06Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
11/06TSX gains on job additions, strong earnings
RE
11/06CANOPY GROWTH : Expands Beverage Portfolio with Launch of First CBD-Infused Beve..
AQ
11/05Pot producer Canopy launches CBD-infused beverage line in Canada
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 513 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2021 -471 M -362 M -362 M
Net cash 2021 993 M 762 M 762 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 381 M 8 734 M 8 734 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 434
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 24,34 CAD
Last Close Price 30,59 CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rade Kovacevic President
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Mike Lee Chief Financial Officer
Ru Wadasinghe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION12.01%8 734
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.72.74%7 130
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-1.35%5 767
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.22.02%4 204
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.118.67%3 287
CRONOS GROUP INC.-1.50%2 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group