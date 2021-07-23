Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canopy Growth : to Report Q1 2022 Financial Results on August 6, 2021

07/23/2021 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the News/ Press Releases

Canopy Growth to Report Q1 2022 Financial Results on August 6, 2021

Jul 23, 2021ByCommunications

SMITHS FALLS, ON - Canopy Growth Corporation ('Canopy Growth' or the 'Company') (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021 before financial markets open on August 6, 2021.

Following the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Mike Lee, EVP & CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on August 6, 2021.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479656&tp_key=7a3d0094a3

Replay Information

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on November 4, 2021 at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479656&tp_key=7a3d0094a3

___________________

Contact:

Niklaus Schwenker

Director, Communications

Niklaus.schwenker@canopygrowth.com

Judy Hong

Vice President, Investor Relations & Competitive Intelligence

Judy.hong@canopygrowth.com

Tyler Burns

Director, Investor Relations

Tyler.burns@canopygrowth.com

____________________

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, 'forward-looking statements'), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use

of such terms and phrases as 'intend,' 'goal,' 'strategy,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'projections,' 'forecasts,' 'plans,' 'seeks,' 'anticipates,' 'potential,' 'proposed,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'may,' 'likely,' 'designed to,' 'foreseeable future,' 'believe,' 'scheduled' and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward‐looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward‐looking statements and the forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ('Canopy') can be found under the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward‐looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward‐ looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward‐looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

Canopy Growth Corp. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 11:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
07:18aCANOPY GROWTH : to Report Q1 2022 Financial Results on August 6, 2021
PU
07:01aCANOPY GROWTH : to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Au..
PR
07:01aCANOPY GROWTH : to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Au..
AQ
05:12aINCANNEX HEALTHCARE : Files Patent for Sleep Apnoea Drug, Gets Nod for Open-Labe..
MT
07/22Canada Stocks Lose a Dozen Pts As IAMGOLD and Aurora Cannabis Weigh
MT
07/22TURNING POINT BRANDS : Invests $8 Million in Cannabis Company Old Pal
MT
07/22TSX OPEN BRIEF : Topsy Turvy Trend Continues, With Index Down Near 40 Pts On Wea..
MT
07/22JUSHI : to Transition to Domestic Issuer Status in US Next Year
MT
07/21AYURCANN : Up 2% after Reporting Application for OTCQB Listing
MT
07/20SUNDIAL GROWERS : Completes Acquisition of Canada Cannabis Stores Chain Inner Sp..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 781 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2022 -352 M -280 M -280 M
Net Debt 2022 125 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 800 M 7 792 M 7 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 259
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,93 CAD
Average target price 34,36 CAD
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rade Kovacevic President & Chief Product Officer
Mike Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Ru Wadasinghe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-20.40%9 702
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.8.33%10 237
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD58.91%7 669
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-11.70%3 346
CRONOS GROUP INC.2.60%3 299
TERRASCEND CORP.-13.70%1 928