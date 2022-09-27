Advanced search
Equities
Canada
Toronto Stock Exchange
Canopy Growth Corporation
News
Summary
WEED
CA1380351009
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
(WEED)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
3.930
CAD
+4.24%
04:53p
Canopy Growth to divest Canadian retail operations
RE
04:48p
Canopy Growth Brief: Says Reinforces Focus on "Advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company"
MT
04:47p
Canopy Growth Brief: Announcing Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Canopy Growth to divest Canadian retail operations
09/27/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
(Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Tuesday it will divest its retail business across Canada, which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
© Reuters 2022
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2023
486 M
354 M
354 M
Net income 2023
-2 356 M
-1 713 M
-1 713 M
Net Debt 2023
345 M
251 M
251 M
P/E ratio 2023
-0,67x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
1 810 M
1 316 M
1 316 M
EV / Sales 2023
4,43x
EV / Sales 2024
3,98x
Nbr of Employees
3 151
Free-Float
64,2%
More Financials
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
3,77 CAD
Average target price
5,12 CAD
Spread / Average Target
35,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein
Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong
Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling
Chairman
Mark A. Ware
Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan Di Tosto
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
-65.85%
1 320
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
2.70%
4 406
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.
-34.22%
2 796
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD
-39.50%
1 919
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK
-17.34%
1 426
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
-35.71%
1 236
More Results
