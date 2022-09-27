Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
3.930 CAD   +4.24%
04:53pCanopy Growth to divest Canadian retail operations
RE
04:48pCanopy Growth Brief: Says Reinforces Focus on "Advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company"
MT
04:47pCanopy Growth Brief: Announcing Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canopy Growth to divest Canadian retail operations

09/27/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign featuring Canopy Growth Corporation's logo is pictured at their facility in Smiths Falls

(Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Tuesday it will divest its retail business across Canada, which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
04:53pCanopy Growth to divest Canadian retail operations
RE
04:48pCanopy Growth Brief: Says Reinforces Focus on "Advancing its path to..
MT
04:47pCanopy Growth Brief: Announcing Divestiture of Canadian Retail Opera..
MT
04:46pCanopy Growth to sell Tweed, Tokyo Smoke stores to OEGRC and Four20 owner
AQ
04:46pCanopy Growth Announces Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations
PR
09/26Canopy Growth : Alphonso Davies Inks Hydration Deal with BioSteel
PU
09/19Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting
AQ
09/19Canopy Growth : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
09/19Canopy Growth Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a..
AQ
09/16Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 486 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2023 -2 356 M -1 713 M -1 713 M
Net Debt 2023 345 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,67x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 810 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,43x
EV / Sales 2024 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 151
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,77 CAD
Average target price 5,12 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan Di Tosto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-65.85%1 320
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.2.70%4 406
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-34.22%2 796
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-39.50%1 919
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-17.34%1 426
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-35.71%1 236