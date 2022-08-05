Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-04 pm EDT
3.690 CAD   -1.60%
CANOPY GROWTH : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
PU
Pot producer Canopy Growth posts large loss on impairment charge
RE
Pot producer Canopy Growth posts quarterly loss on charges
RE
Pot producer Canopy Growth posts large loss on impairment charge

08/05/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Canopy Growth Corp reported a quarterly loss on Friday, as the cannabis producer incurred an impairment charge of C$1.72 billion ($1.33 billion) related to its operations.

Canopy Growth earlier this year extended its time frame to achieve profitability after nearly four years of cannabis legalization in Canada, as cheaper black market rates and fewer-than-expected retail stores eat into the sales of legal recreational companies.

Canopy now expects to turn in a positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in fiscal 2024, excluding certain investments. Analysts, however, estimate it will be delayed by another year.

"We expect cost savings to ramp in the second half of the year, enabling us to execute on our path to profitability even as we continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives including in BioSteel and our U.S. THC ecosystem,” Chief Financial Officer Judy Hong said in a statement.

The company posted an adjusted core loss of C$74.8 million in the first quarter ended June 30, compared to C$63.6 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth was C$2.08 billion or C$5.23 per share for the first quarter, compared to a profit of C$392.4 million or C$1.02 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2891 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 512 M 398 M 398 M
Net income 2023 -413 M -321 M -321 M
Net Debt 2023 342 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 378 M 1 378 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 151
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,69 CAD
Average target price 6,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan Di Tosto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-66.58%1 378
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.9.64%5 320
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-24.53%3 510
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-37.10%2 195
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-10.98%1 551
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-29.25%1 512