Q2 FY22 Financial Statements

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements.

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data, unaudited)

September 30, March 31, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 807,621 $ 1,154,653 Short-term investments 1,150,325 1,144,563 Restricted short-term investments 12,219 11,332 Amounts receivable, net 92,630 92,435 Inventory 353,309 367,979 Prepaid expenses and other assets 86,905 67,232 Total current assets 2,503,009 2,838,194 Other financial assets 509,284 708,167 Property, plant and equipment 1,123,323 1,074,537 Intangible assets 342,172 308,167 Goodwill 2,004,006 1,889,354 Other assets 8,962 5,061 Total assets $ 6,490,756 $ 6,823,480 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 94,367 $ 67,262 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 86,076 100,813 Current portion of long-term debt 8,825 9,827 Other liabilities 70,635 106,428 Total current liabilities 259,903 284,330 Long-term debt 1,517,778 1,573,136 Deferred income tax liabilities 25,464 21,379 Liability arising from Acreage Arrangement 162,000 600,000 Warrant derivative liability 104,773 615,575 Other liabilities 105,818 107,240 Total liabilities 2,175,736 3,201,660 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 69,400 135,300 Canopy Growth Corporation shareholders' equity: Common shares - $nil par value; Authorized - unlimited number of shares; Issued - 393,383,061 shares and 382,875,179 shares, respectively 7,468,717 7,168,557 Additional paid-in capital 2,485,914 2,415,650 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,448 ) (34,240 ) Deficit (5,686,796) (6,068,156) Total Canopy Growth Corporation shareholders' equity 4,240,387 3,481,811 Noncontrolling interests 5,233 4,709 Total shareholders' equity 4,245,620 3,486,520 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,490,756 $ 6,823,480

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1