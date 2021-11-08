Log in
Q2 FY22 Financial Statements

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Table of Contents

PART I.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page

Item 1.

Financial Statements

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

7

i

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements.

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data, unaudited)

September 30,

March 31,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

807,621

$

1,154,653

Short-term investments

1,150,325

1,144,563

Restricted short-term investments

12,219

11,332

Amounts receivable, net

92,630

92,435

Inventory

353,309

367,979

Prepaid expenses and other assets

86,905

67,232

Total current assets

2,503,009

2,838,194

Other financial assets

509,284

708,167

Property, plant and equipment

1,123,323

1,074,537

Intangible assets

342,172

308,167

Goodwill

2,004,006

1,889,354

Other assets

8,962

5,061

Total assets

$

6,490,756

$

6,823,480

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

94,367

$

67,262

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

86,076

100,813

Current portion of long-term debt

8,825

9,827

Other liabilities

70,635

106,428

Total current liabilities

259,903

284,330

Long-term debt

1,517,778

1,573,136

Deferred income tax liabilities

25,464

21,379

Liability arising from Acreage Arrangement

162,000

600,000

Warrant derivative liability

104,773

615,575

Other liabilities

105,818

107,240

Total liabilities

2,175,736

3,201,660

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

69,400

135,300

Canopy Growth Corporation shareholders' equity:

Common shares - $nil par value; Authorized - unlimited number of shares;

Issued - 393,383,061 shares and 382,875,179 shares, respectively

7,468,717

7,168,557

Additional paid-in capital

2,485,914

2,415,650

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,448

)

(34,240

)

Deficit

(5,686,796)

(6,068,156)

Total Canopy Growth Corporation shareholders' equity

4,240,387

3,481,811

Noncontrolling interests

5,233

4,709

Total shareholders' equity

4,245,620

3,486,520

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,490,756

$

6,823,480

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data, unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

145,648

$

150,828

$

301,071

$

269,916

Excise taxes

14,274

15,562

33,488

24,234

Net revenue

131,374

135,266

267,583

245,682

Cost of goods sold

202,514

109,186

311,485

213,107

Gross margin

(71,140

)

26,080

(43,902

)

32,575

Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses

125,756

147,253

238,330

282,645

Share-based compensation

15,953

21,984

29,079

52,669

Expected credit losses on financial assets and related charges

-

94,745

-

94,745

Asset impairment and restructuring costs

2,510

46,363

91,759

59,157

Total operating expenses

144,219

310,345

359,168

489,216

Operating loss

(215,359

)

(284,265

)

(403,070

)

(456,641

)

Loss from equity method investments

-

(32,991

)

(100

)

(40,180

)

Other income (expense), net

195,821

221,256

776,487

269,461

(Loss) income before income taxes

(19,538

)

(96,000

)

373,317

(227,360

)

Income tax recovery (expense)

3,207

(552)

307

2,486

Net (loss) income

(16,331

)

(96,552

)

373,624

(224,874

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interest

(5,273)

(64,491)

(7,736)

(84,312)

Net (loss) income attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation

$

(11,058

)

$

(32,061

)

$

381,360

$

(140,562

)

Basic (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.09

)

$

0.98

$

(0.38

)

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

393,274,758

371,520,534

388,696,975

367,663,135

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.03) $

(0.09) $

0.72

$

(0.38)

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

393,274,758

371,520,534

409,158,915

367,663,135

Comprehensive income (loss):

Net (loss) income

$

(16,331) $

(96,552) $

373,624

$

(224,874)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax effect

Fair value changes of own credit risk of financial liabilities

9,420

(37,110)

10,080

(52,470)

Foreign currency translation

24,650

(11,999

)

(3,288

)

(65,123

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax effect

34,070

(49,109

)

6,792

(117,593

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

17,739

(145,661

)

380,416

(342,467

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

and redeemable noncontrolling interest

(5,273)

(64,491)

(7,736)

(84,312)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Canopy Growth

Corporation

$

23,012

$

(81,170

)

$

388,152

$

(258,155

)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated

Redeemable

other

Common

Share-based

Ownership

noncontrolling

comprehensive

Noncontrolling

shares

reserve

Warrants

changes

interest

income (loss)

Deficit

interests

Total

Balance at March 31, 2021

$

7,168,557

$

480,786

$

2,568,438

$

(512,340

)

$

(121,234

)

$

(34,240

)

$

(6,068,156

)

$

4,709

$

3,486,520

Other issuances of common

288,493

(26,097)

-

-

-

-

-

-

262,396

shares and warrants

Replacement equity instruments

-

5,566

13,350

-

-

-

-

-

18,916

from the acquisition of Supreme

Cannabis

Exercise of Omnibus Plan stock

7,812

(2,926)

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,886

options

Share-based compensation

-

28,554

-

-

-

-

-

-

28,554

Issuance and vesting of restricted

3,855

(3,855)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

share units

Changes in redeemable

-

-

-

-

58,164

-

-

7,736

65,900

noncontrolling interest

Ownership changes relating to

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

524

524

noncontrolling interests

Redemption of redeemable

-

-

-

2,617

(5,109

)

-

-

-

(2,492

)

noncontrolling interest

Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

6,792

381,360

(7,736)

380,416

Balance at September 30, 2021

$

7,468,717

$

482,028

$

2,581,788

$

(509,723

)

$

(68,179

)

$

(27,448

)

$

(5,686,796

)

$

5,233

$

4,245,620

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

