Q2 FY22 Financial Statements
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Table of Contents
PART I.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Page
Item 1.
Financial Statements
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
2
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
5
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
7
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements.
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data, unaudited)
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
807,621
$
1,154,653
Short-term investments
1,150,325
1,144,563
Restricted short-term investments
12,219
11,332
Amounts receivable, net
92,630
92,435
Inventory
353,309
367,979
Prepaid expenses and other assets
86,905
67,232
Total current assets
2,503,009
2,838,194
Other financial assets
509,284
708,167
Property, plant and equipment
1,123,323
1,074,537
Intangible assets
342,172
308,167
Goodwill
2,004,006
1,889,354
Other assets
8,962
5,061
Total assets
$
6,490,756
$
6,823,480
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
94,367
$
67,262
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
86,076
100,813
Current portion of long-term debt
8,825
9,827
Other liabilities
70,635
106,428
Total current liabilities
259,903
284,330
Long-term debt
1,517,778
1,573,136
Deferred income tax liabilities
25,464
21,379
Liability arising from Acreage Arrangement
162,000
600,000
Warrant derivative liability
104,773
615,575
Other liabilities
105,818
107,240
Total liabilities
2,175,736
3,201,660
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
69,400
135,300
Canopy Growth Corporation shareholders' equity:
Common shares - $nil par value; Authorized - unlimited number of shares;
Issued - 393,383,061 shares and 382,875,179 shares, respectively
7,468,717
7,168,557
Additional paid-in capital
2,485,914
2,415,650
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,448
)
(34,240
)
Deficit
(5,686,796)
(6,068,156)
Total Canopy Growth Corporation shareholders' equity
4,240,387
3,481,811
Noncontrolling interests
5,233
4,709
Total shareholders' equity
4,245,620
3,486,520
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,490,756
$
6,823,480
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data, unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
145,648
$
150,828
$
301,071
$
269,916
Excise taxes
14,274
15,562
33,488
24,234
Net revenue
131,374
135,266
267,583
245,682
Cost of goods sold
202,514
109,186
311,485
213,107
Gross margin
(71,140
)
26,080
(43,902
)
32,575
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
125,756
147,253
238,330
282,645
Share-based compensation
15,953
21,984
29,079
52,669
Expected credit losses on financial assets and related charges
-
94,745
-
94,745
Asset impairment and restructuring costs
2,510
46,363
91,759
59,157
Total operating expenses
144,219
310,345
359,168
489,216
Operating loss
(215,359
)
(284,265
)
(403,070
)
(456,641
)
Loss from equity method investments
-
(32,991
)
(100
)
(40,180
)
Other income (expense), net
195,821
221,256
776,487
269,461
(Loss) income before income taxes
(19,538
)
(96,000
)
373,317
(227,360
)
Income tax recovery (expense)
3,207
(552)
307
2,486
Net (loss) income
(16,331
)
(96,552
)
373,624
(224,874
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and
redeemable noncontrolling interest
(5,273)
(64,491)
(7,736)
(84,312)
Net (loss) income attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation
$
(11,058
)
$
(32,061
)
$
381,360
$
(140,562
)
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.09
)
$
0.98
$
(0.38
)
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
393,274,758
371,520,534
388,696,975
367,663,135
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.03) $
(0.09) $
0.72
$
(0.38)
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
393,274,758
371,520,534
409,158,915
367,663,135
Comprehensive income (loss):
Net (loss) income
$
(16,331) $
(96,552) $
373,624
$
(224,874)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax effect
Fair value changes of own credit risk of financial liabilities
9,420
(37,110)
10,080
(52,470)
Foreign currency translation
24,650
(11,999
)
(3,288
)
(65,123
)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax effect
34,070
(49,109
)
6,792
(117,593
)
Comprehensive income (loss)
17,739
(145,661
)
380,416
(342,467
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
and redeemable noncontrolling interest
(5,273)
(64,491)
(7,736)
(84,312)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Canopy Growth
Corporation
$
23,012
$
(81,170
)
$
388,152
$
(258,155
)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated
Redeemable
other
Common
Share-based
Ownership
noncontrolling
comprehensive
Noncontrolling
shares
reserve
Warrants
changes
interest
income (loss)
Deficit
interests
Total
Balance at March 31, 2021
$
7,168,557
$
480,786
$
2,568,438
$
(512,340
)
$
(121,234
)
$
(34,240
)
$
(6,068,156
)
$
4,709
$
3,486,520
Other issuances of common
288,493
(26,097)
-
-
-
-
-
-
262,396
shares and warrants
Replacement equity instruments
-
5,566
13,350
-
-
-
-
-
18,916
from the acquisition of Supreme
Cannabis
Exercise of Omnibus Plan stock
7,812
(2,926)
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,886
options
Share-based compensation
-
28,554
-
-
-
-
-
-
28,554
Issuance and vesting of restricted
3,855
(3,855)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
share units
Changes in redeemable
-
-
-
-
58,164
-
-
7,736
65,900
noncontrolling interest
Ownership changes relating to
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
524
524
noncontrolling interests
Redemption of redeemable
-
-
-
2,617
(5,109
)
-
-
-
(2,492
)
noncontrolling interest
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
6,792
381,360
(7,736)
380,416
Balance at September 30, 2021
$
7,468,717
$
482,028
$
2,581,788
$
(509,723
)
$
(68,179
)
$
(27,448
)
$
(5,686,796
)
$
5,233
$
4,245,620
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Sales 2022
627 M
504 M
504 M
Net income 2022
148 M
119 M
119 M
Net cash 2022
45,8 M
36,8 M
36,8 M
P/E ratio 2022
43,4x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
5 743 M
4 614 M
4 612 M
EV / Sales 2022
9,08x
EV / Sales 2023
7,48x
Nbr of Employees
3 259
Free-Float
63,7%
