Q2 FY22 MD&A

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. Introduction This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read together with other information, including our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the related notes to those statements included in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report (the "Interim Financial Statements"), our consolidated financial statements appearing in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") and Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the Annual Report. This MD&A provides additional information on our business, recent developments, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations, and is organized as follows: Part 1 - Business Overview. This section provides a general description of our business, which we believe is important in understanding the results of our operations, financial condition, and potential future trends.

Part 2 - Results of Operations. This section provides an analysis of our results of operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 in comparison to the second quarter of fiscal 2021, and for the six months ended September 30, 2021 in comparison to the six months ended September 30, 2020.

Part 3 - Financial Liquidity and Capital Resources. This section provides an analysis of our cash flows and outstanding debt and commitments. Included in this analysis is a discussion of the amount of financial capacity available to fund our ongoing operations and future commitments. We prepare and report our Interim Financial Statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Interim Financial Statements, and the financial information contained herein, are reported in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts or as otherwise stated. We have determined that the Canadian dollar is the most relevant and appropriate reporting currency as, despite continuing shifts in the relative size of our operations across multiple geographies, the majority of our operations are conducted in Canadian dollars and our financial results are prepared and reviewed internally by management in Canadian dollars. Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and other applicable securities laws, which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. Our actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including our ability, and the ability of our suppliers and distributors, to effectively manage the restrictions, limitations and health issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to continue our production, distribution and sale of our products and the demand for and use of our products by consumers, disruptions to the global and local economies due to related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations and a reduction in discretionary consumer spending;

laws and regulations and any amendments thereto applicable to our business and the impact thereof, including uncertainty regarding the application of U.S. state and federal law to U.S. hemp (including CBD) products and the scope of any regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (the "DEA"), the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (the "FTC"), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO"), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (the "USDA") and any state equivalent regulatory agencies over U.S. hemp (including CBD) products;

expectations regarding the laws and regulations and any amendments thereto relating to the U.S. hemp industry in the U.S., including the promulgation of regulations for the U.S. hemp industry by the USDA and relevant state regulatory authorities;

expectations regarding the potential success of, and the costs and benefits associated with, our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, equity investments and dispositions;

the Acreage Amended Arrangement (as defined below), including the occurrence or waiver (at our discretion) of the Triggering Event (as defined below) and the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing the acquisition of Acreage (as defined below);

the Wana Agreements (as defined below), including the occurrence of waiver (at our discretion) of the Triggering Event; 1

the grant, renewal and impact of any license or supplemental license to conduct activities with cannabis or any amendments thereof;

our international activities and joint venture interests, including required regulatory approvals and licensing, anticipated costs and timing, and expected impact;

our ability to successfully create and launch brands and further create, launch and scale cannabis-based products and U.S. hemp-derived consumer products in jurisdictions where such products are legal and that we currently operate in;

the benefits, viability, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of cannabis, including CBD and other cannabinoids;

the anticipated benefits and impact of the investments in us (the "CBI Group Investments") from Constellation Brands, Inc. ("CBI") and its affiliates (together, the "CBI Group");

the potential exercise of the warrants held by the CBI Group, pre-emptive rights and/or top-up rights held by the CBI Group, including proceeds to us that may result therefrom or the potential conversion of the convertible senior notes (the "Notes") issued by Canopy Growth and held by the CBI Group;

expectations regarding the use of proceeds of equity financings, including the proceeds from CBI;

the legalization of the use of cannabis for medical or recreational in jurisdictions outside of Canada, the related timing and impact thereof and our intentions to participate in such markets, if and when such use is legalized;

our ability to execute on our strategy and the anticipated benefits of such strategy;

the ongoing impact of the legalization of additional cannabis product types and forms for recreational use in Canada, including federal, provincial, territorial and municipal regulations pertaining thereto, the related timing and impact thereof and our intentions to participate in such markets;

the ongoing impact of developing provincial, territorial and municipal regulations pertaining to the sale and distribution of cannabis, the related timing and impact thereof, as well as the restrictions on federally regulated cannabis producers participating in certain retail markets and our intentions to participate in such markets to the extent permissible;

the timing and nature of legislative changes in the U.S. regarding the regulation of cannabis including tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC");

the future performance of our business and operations;

our competitive advantages and business strategies;

the competitive conditions of the industry;

the expected growth in the number of customers using our products;

our ability or plans to identify, develop, commercialize or expand our technology and research and development initiatives in cannabinoids, or the success thereof;

expectations regarding revenues, expenses and anticipated cash needs;

expectations regarding cash flow, liquidity and sources of funding;

expectations regarding capital expenditures;

our ability to refinance debt as and when required on terms favorable to us and comply with covenants contained in our debt facilities and debt instruments;

the expansion of our production and manufacturing, the costs and timing associated therewith and the receipt of applicable production and sale licenses;

the expected growth in our growing, production and supply chain capacities;

expectations regarding the resolution of litigation and other legal and regulatory proceedings, reviews and investigations;

expectations with respect to future production costs;

expectations with respect to future sales and distribution channels and networks;

the expected methods to be used to distribute and sell our products;

our future product offerings;

the anticipated future gross margins of our operations;

accounting standards and estimates;

expectations regarding our distribution network;

expectations regarding the costs and benefits associated with our contracts and agreements with third parties, including under our third-party supply and manufacturing agreements; and

third-party supply and manufacturing agreements; and expectations on price changes in cannabis markets. Certain of the forward-looking statements contained herein concerning the industries in which we conduct our business are based on estimates prepared by us using data from publicly available governmental sources, market research, industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of these industries, which we believe to be reasonable. However, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics, such data is inherently imprecise. The industries in which we conduct our business involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors, which are described further below. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including: (i) management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments; (ii) our ability to generate cash flow from operations; (iii) general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which we operate; (iv) the production and manufacturing capabilities and output from our 2

facilities and our joint ventures, strategic alliances and equity investments; (v) consumer interest in our products; (vi) competition; anticipated and unanticipated costs; (viii) government regulation of our activities and products including but not limited to the areas of taxation and environmental protection; (ix) the timely receipt of any required regulatory authorizations, approvals, consents, permits and/or licenses; (x) our ability to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; (xi) our ability to conduct operations in a safe, efficient and effective manner; (xii) our ability to realize anticipated benefits, synergies or generate revenue, profits or value from our recent acquisitions into our existing operations; (xiii) our ability to continue to operate in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on demand for, and sales of, our products and our distribution channels; and (xiv) other considerations that management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward- looking statements in this Quarterly Report and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf. Such factors include, without limitation, changes in laws, regulations and guidelines and our compliance with such laws, regulations and guidelines; the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our operations and those of our suppliers and distribution channels and negatively impact the demand for and use of our products; consumer demand for cannabis and U.S. hemp products; our limited operating history; the risks and uncertainty regarding future product development; our reliance on licenses issued by and contractual arrangements with various federal, state and provincial governmental authorities; the risk that cost savings and any other synergies from the CBI Group Investments may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks associated with jointly owned investments; risks relating to our current and future operations in emerging markets; future levels of revenues and the impact of increasing levels of competition; risks related to the protection and enforcement of our intellectual property rights; our ability to manage disruptions in credit markets or changes to our credit ratings; future levels of capital, environmental or maintenance expenditures, general and administrative and other expenses; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated capital or maintenance projects; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses; the timing and manner of the legalization of cannabis in the United States; business strategies, growth opportunities and expected investment; the adequacy of our capital resources and liquidity, including but not limited to, availability of sufficient cash flow to execute our business plan (either within the expected timeframe or at all); counterparty risks and liquidity risks that may impact our ability to obtain loans and other credit facilities on favorable terms; the potential effects of judicial, regulatory or other proceedings, or threatened litigation or proceedings, on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; risks related to stock exchange restrictions; risks associated with divestment and restructuring; volatility in and/or degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions; our exposure to risks related to an agricultural business, including wholesale price volatility and variable product quality; third-party transportation risks; compliance with applicable environmental, economic, health and safety, energy and other policies and regulations and in particular health concerns with respect to vaping and the use of cannabis and U.S. hemp products in vaping devices; the anticipated effects of actions of third parties such as competitors, activist investors or federal, state, provincial, territorial or local regulatory authorities, self-regulatory organizations, plaintiffs in litigation or persons threatening litigation; changes in regulatory requirements in relation to our business and products; and the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding our financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned that the forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for any other purpose. While we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The forward- looking statements contained in this Quarterly Report and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Part 1 - Business Overview We are a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products company with operations in countries across the world. We produce, distribute and sell a diverse range of cannabis and hemp-based products and other consumer products for both recreational and medical purposes under a portfolio of distinct brands in Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act, and globally pursuant to applicable international and Canadian legislation, regulations and permits. 3

On October 17, 2018, the Cannabis Act came into effect in Canada, regulating both the medical and recreational cannabis markets in Canada and providing provincial, territorial and municipal governments the authority to prescribe regulations regarding the distribution and sale of recreational cannabis. On October 17, 2019, the second phase of recreational cannabis products was legalized pursuant to certain amendments to the regulations under the Cannabis Act. We currently offer product varieties in dried flower, oil, softgels, vape pen power sources, pod-based vape devices, vape cartridges, cannabis-infused beverages and cannabis-infused edibles, with product availability varying based on provincial and territorial regulations. Our recreational cannabis products are predominantly sold to provincial and territorial agencies under a "business-to-business" wholesale model, with those provincial and territorial agencies then being responsible for the distribution of our products to brick-and-mortar stores and for online retail sales. We also operate a network of Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail stores across Canada, where permissible, to promote brand awareness and drive consumer demand under a "business-to-consumer" model. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we completed the acquisitions of (i) Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis"), a producer of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products with a diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis products and brands, and (ii) AV Cannabis Inc. ("Ace Valley"), an Ontario-based cannabis brand focused on premium, ready-to-enjoy products including vapes, pre-roll joints and gummies. Our Spectrum Therapeutics medical division is a global leader in medical cannabis. Spectrum Therapeutics produces and distributes a diverse portfolio of medical cannabis products to healthcare practitioners and medical customers in Canada, and in several other countries where it is federally permissible to do so. In April 2019, we acquired C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company ("C3"), Europe's largest cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals company and a leading manufacturer of dronabinol, a registered active pharmaceutical ingredient in Germany and certain other European countries. The addition of dronabinol has allowed us to expand our portfolio of medical cannabis offerings for our customers in Germany. Subsequent to the passage, in December 2018, of the U.S. Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, we began building our hemp supply chain in the United States through our investment in processing, extraction and finished goods manufacturing facilities. In September 2020, our Martha Stewart CBD line of premium quality, hemp-derived wellness gummies, oils and softgels was launched in the United States. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we expanded our product offering to include CBD products for pets under the Martha Stewart CBD for Pet line and SurityPro, and a line of premium, ready-to-drinkCBD-infused sparkling waters under the Quatreau brand. In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, we introduced whisl, a CBD vape that was made available to customers in the United States on ShopCanopy.com in mid-September 2021, and through an exclusive nationwide retail partnership in the United States with Circle K beginning on October 1, 2021. In June 2019, we implemented a plan of arrangement pursuant to an arrangement agreement (the "Acreage Arrangement Agreement") with Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage"), a U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. In September 2020, we entered into a second amendment to the Acreage Arrangement Agreement (the "Acreage Amending Agreement") and implemented an amended and restated plan of arrangement (the "Acreage Amended Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Acreage Amended Arrangement, following the occurrence or waiver (at our discretion) of changes in U.S. federal law to permit the general cultivation, distribution, and possession of marijuana or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the "Triggering Event") and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set out in the Acreage Arrangement Agreement (as modified by the Acreage Amending Agreement), we (i) agreed to acquire approximately 70% of the issued and outstanding shares of Acreage, and (ii) obtained the right to acquire the other approximately 30% of the issued and outstanding shares of Acreage. The acquisition of Acreage, if completed, will provide a pathway into cannabis markets in the United States; however, we and Acreage will continue to operate as independent companies until the acquisition of Acreage is completed. Our other product offerings, which are sold by our subsidiaries in jurisdictions where it is permissible to do so, include (i) Storz Bickel vaporizers; (ii) This Works beauty, skincare, wellness and sleep products, some of which have been blended with hemp- derived CBD isolate; and (iii) BioSteel sports nutrition beverages, mixes, protein, gum and mints, some of which have been infused with hemp-derived CBD isolate. Our products contain THC, CBD, or a combination of these two cannabinoids which are found in the cannabis sativa plant species. THC is the primary psychoactive or intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. We also refer throughout this MD&A to "hemp", which is a term used to classify varieties of the cannabis sativa plant that contain CBD and 0.3% or less THC content (by dry weight). Conversely, references to the term "marijuana" refers to varieties of the cannabis sativa plant with more than 0.3% THC content and moderate levels of CBD. Our licensed operational capacity in Canada includes indoor and greenhouse cultivation space; post-harvest processing and cannabinoid extraction capability; advanced manufacturing capability for vape products, softgel encapsulation and pre-rolled joints; a beverage production facility; and confectionary manufacturing. These capabilities allow us to supply the recreational and medical markets with a complimentary balance of flower products and extracted cannabinoid input for our oil, CBD, ingestible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topical products. Additionally, we have built a hemp supply chain in the United States. We operate in two reportable segments: Global cannabis, which encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid- based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits; and 4

