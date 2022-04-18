Resource shares lift Toronto index higher

April 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on
Monday as higher commodity prices bolstered the energy and
materials sectors, although concerns around rising U.S. bond
yields kept sentiment in check.
At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.39 points, or 0.25%,
at 21,910.09.
Meanwhile, U.S. stocks inched lower at open as Treasury
yields continued to rise on expectations of a tighter monetary
policy.
"Markets are a little bit soft and that's around the world,
not specific to Canada. The one thing that helped Canada is
climbing commodity prices," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market
strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
The energy sector was up 1.2%, supported by higher
oil prices as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight
global supply and the Ukraine crisis dragged on.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1% as gold
prices jumped to a more than one-month high over the economic
fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and surging inflation.
"Gold once again is approaching $2,000/oz... suggesting some
investors are positioning defensively," Cieszynski added.
While most stock markets are rattled with a surge in
inflation and a possible economic slowdown, the TSX hit a record
high earlier this month supported by surging commodity prices.
Among the sectors that lost ground was technology,
down 1.4%, tracking weakness in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq
index.
While healthcare shed 2.2% with pot producers
including Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, and
Aurora Cannabis among the top decliners.
HIGHLIGHTS
The TSX posted 26 new 52-week highs and two new lows.
Across all Canadian issues there were 68 new 52-week highs
and 38 new lows, with total volume of 28.99 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)