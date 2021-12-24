TSX ends Friday up slightly as trading volumes subdued

* TSX up 0.05%, to 21,229.65
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended
Friday slightly up, adding to this week's rise, as trading
volumes stayed low amid a U.S. holiday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 10.75 points, or 0.05%, at 21,229.65. For the
week, it rose 3.33%, the best weekly performance in two months,
helped by gains in healthcare stocks.
"It's been a tremendous week on the market," said Barry
Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. "With
all of this worry about the virus, the market is just looking
well past it."
Rising infections fueled by the new variant's emergence over
the past month have forced countries to reinstate some
restrictive measures and stoked market fears, but new data
suggesting Omicron was milder than the Delta variant have eased
some concern.
Pot producers pushed the healthcare sector up
0.64% on Friday, led by Aurora Cannabis Inc, Cronos
Group Inc and Canopy Growth Corp, up 0.19%,
0.08% and 0.18%, respectively.
"We knew it would not be a big day for trading because a lot
of the Americans are out of the market and in Canada we were
only open until 1 p.m.," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager
at ABC Funds.
The TSX closed early on Friday at 1 p.m. ET and will remain
shut on Monday and Tuesday for Christmas and Boxing Day.
The industrials sector advanced 0.37% while the
materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners
and fertilizer companies, added 0.35%.
Energy stocks rose 0.2% on Friday as the heavily weighted
financial services sector rose 0.22% while technology
fell 0.59%.
The Canadian dollar strengthened by 0.05% to 1.2816
on Friday.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan;
Editing by Sandra Maler)