TSX falls ahead of Powell's testimony, pot stocks weigh

01/11/2022 | 10:00am EST
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as losses in healthcare stocks outweighed gains in energy, while investors remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's nomination hearing.

At 9:49 a.m. ET (14:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.08 points, or 0.26%, at 21,018.24, after hitting its lowest intraday level since Dec. 21 in the previous session.

Investors expect Powell will give more clues to the timing of policy tightening when he appears before the committee later in the day, as bets grew for a quicker pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

"Investors may look to prepared comments from both (Powell and Vice-Chair nominee Lael Brainard) and how they answer questions from politicians for hints into how aggressively the Fed could move to raise interest rates," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said.

Healthcare stocks fell 1.3%, weighed by weakness in pot producers as companies including Tilray Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp all fell between 0.5% and 3.9%.

Limiting losses was the energy sector that climbed 1.4% as oil prices rose, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery.

The benchmark index gained 22% in 2021, its best yearly performance since 2009, supported by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts and hopes of a global economic recovery. However, the index recently lost steam as investors fretted about the prospect of a more hawkish Fed this year.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4%.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 38 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows, with total volume of 49.34 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.41% 7.39 Delayed Quote.7.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.716 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.35684 Delayed Quote.0.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.7899 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 1.44% 11.23 Delayed Quote.0.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.1318 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013536 Delayed Quote.0.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.83% 81.72 Delayed Quote.4.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.31% 0.6743 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
TILRAY, INC. -1.65% 7.1405 Delayed Quote.3.70%
WTI 0.64% 79.123 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 570 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2022 164 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2022 311 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 370 M 3 447 M 3 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,22x
EV / Sales 2023 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 259
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 11,10 CAD
Average target price 15,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Ru Wadasinghe Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION0.54%3 447
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD12.34%10 869
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.23.78%6 357
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-7.08%5 864
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-7.61%4 549
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK12.14%2 032