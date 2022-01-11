TSX falls ahead of Powell's testimony, pot stocks weigh

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday
as losses in healthcare stocks outweighed gains in energy, while
investors remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell's nomination hearing.
At 9:49 a.m. ET (14:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.08 points, or
0.26%, at 21,018.24, after hitting its lowest intraday level
since Dec. 21 in the previous session.
Investors expect Powell will give more clues to the timing
of policy tightening when he appears before the committee later
in the day, as bets grew for a quicker pace of U.S. interest
rate hikes.
"Investors may look to prepared comments from both (Powell
and Vice-Chair nominee Lael Brainard) and how they answer
questions from politicians for hints into how aggressively the
Fed could move to raise interest rates," Colin Cieszynski, chief
market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said.
Healthcare stocks fell 1.3%, weighed by weakness in pot
producers as companies including Tilray Inc, Aurora
Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp all fell
between 0.5% and 3.9%.
Limiting losses was the energy sector that climbed
1.4% as oil prices rose, supported by tight supply and hopes
that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron
variant will not derail a global demand recovery.
The benchmark index gained 22% in 2021, its best yearly
performance since 2009, supported by massive stimulus, vaccine
rollouts and hopes of a global economic recovery. However, the
index recently lost steam as investors fretted about the
prospect of a more hawkish Fed this year.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4%.
HIGHLIGHTS
The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and one new low.
Across all Canadian issues, there were 38 new 52-week highs
and 16 new lows, with total volume of 49.34 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)