  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:34 2022-12-28 am EST
2.945 CAD   -6.80%
10:41aTSX falls as energy, cannabis stocks weigh
RE
12/27Cannabis Stocks Drop After Media Report Says US Watchdog Reportedly Mulling Regulations for CBD
MT
12/23Jaguar Mining Comments on the OSC's Allegations Involving the Company's Chairman
MT
TSX falls as energy, cannabis stocks weigh

12/28/2022 | 10:41am EST
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, as a drop in oil prices knocked energy stocks lower and heavyweight cannabis stocks came under pressure from a report about U.S. regulation of popular cannabis compound CBD.

At 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.97 points, or 0.47%, at 19,415.68, with the index set to decline on a yearly-basis for the first time since 2018.

The Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday, as a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted growth stocks.

"Right now, no one seems to want to take on any added risk; everybody seems to be hands off and trading volumes are down for the holidays," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"The market is struggling, looking for signs that can get people excited about the market at these cheap levels."

Commodity-fueled gains earlier in the year have helped the benchmark TSX outperform the U.S. S&P 500 index so far this year, down 8.5% versus a 19.5% drop for the latter.

Energy stocks lost 2.1% on Wednesday. However, a decline in oil prices over concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases in China outweighed expectations that easing pandemic curbs would lead to economic recovery and demand for fuel.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks slipped 0.6%, falling to their lowest level in more than a month as yield on the Canadian 10-year benchmark note rose.

Pot stocks such as Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands fell 6.2% and 7.9%, respectively, after the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the U.S. health regulator is planning to make recommendations on how to regulate the use of popular cannabis compound CBD in food and supplements.

Canadian markets reopened after being closed for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.56% 82.84 Delayed Quote.8.47%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -6.65% 2.945 Delayed Quote.-71.38%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.70% 19367.85 Delayed Quote.-8.09%
TILRAY BRANDS, INC. -2.28% 2.5691 Delayed Quote.-62.59%
WTI -2.52% 77.685 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Financials
Sales 2023 468 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2023 -2 477 M -1 834 M -1 834 M
Net Debt 2023 382 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,55x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 536 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
EV / Sales 2024 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 151
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,16 CAD
Average target price 4,87 CAD
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan Di Tosto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-71.38%1 137
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.65.92%7 806
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-16.78%3 754
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-32.81%2 274
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-12.72%1 446
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-37.06%1 304