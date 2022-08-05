TSX pares weekly decline as oil selloff pauses

(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 43.09 points, or 0.2%, at 19,620.13
* For the week, the index falls 0.4%
* Energy sector rallies 1.9% as oil settles higher
* Canada's economy sheds 31,000 jobs in July
TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Friday, recouping some of this week's decline, as
stabilization in oil prices bolstered energy shares, while data
showed that Canada's economy unexpectedly shed jobs for a second
straight month in July.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 43.09 points, or 0.2%, at 19,620.13, its
third straight day of modest gains. For the week, it was down
0.4%.
Gains for the TSX were limited after a solid U.S. jobs
report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might
let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high
inflation.
Meanwhile, Canadian data showed that employment fell 31,000
in July but analysts predicted that this would not stop the Bank
of Canada from hiking interest rates further in September to
fight inflation.
"While today's figures muddy the waters further for
policymakers, the Bank of Canada will likely focus on the
historic low unemployment rate and still strong wage growth to
justify another non-standard rate hike at its next meeting,"
said Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.
The energy sector rallied 1.9%, as the price of oil
settled 0.5% higher at $89.01 a barrel, recovering some ground
after earlier hitting its lowest level in six months. Investors
have worried that a possible recession could hit fuel demand.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9%, as copper prices
rallied, while industrials ended 0.6% higher.
Shares of Canopy Growth Corp fell 5.2%, although
clawing back some of its earlier decline, as the company posted
another core loss, denting investor hopes that the cannabis
producer would turn profitable anytime soon.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc shares ended nearly 14%
lower after the investment company reported quarterly results
missed analyst estimates.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Bansari
Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru
Editing by Alistair Bell)