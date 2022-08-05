Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:28 2022-08-05 pm EDT
3.500 CAD   -5.15%
04:31pTSX pares weekly decline as oil selloff pauses
RE
02:27pCanopy Growth Posts Wider-Than-Expected Quarterly Loss Amid Impairment Charge
MT
12:18pToronto Stocks Slide; Canopy Growth Falls on 1Q Results as Competition Stiffens
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX pares weekly decline as oil selloff pauses

08/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 43.09 points, or 0.2%, at 19,620.13

* For the week, the index falls 0.4%

* Energy sector rallies 1.9% as oil settles higher

* Canada's economy sheds 31,000 jobs in July

TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday, recouping some of this week's decline, as stabilization in oil prices bolstered energy shares, while data showed that Canada's economy unexpectedly shed jobs for a second straight month in July.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 43.09 points, or 0.2%, at 19,620.13, its third straight day of modest gains. For the week, it was down 0.4%.

Gains for the TSX were limited after a solid U.S. jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high inflation.

Meanwhile, Canadian data showed that employment fell 31,000 in July but analysts predicted that this would not stop the Bank of Canada from hiking interest rates further in September to fight inflation.

"While today's figures muddy the waters further for policymakers, the Bank of Canada will likely focus on the historic low unemployment rate and still strong wage growth to justify another non-standard rate hike at its next meeting," said Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

The energy sector rallied 1.9%, as the price of oil settled 0.5% higher at $89.01 a barrel, recovering some ground after earlier hitting its lowest level in six months. Investors have worried that a possible recession could hit fuel demand.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9%, as copper prices rallied, while industrials ended 0.6% higher.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp fell 5.2%, although clawing back some of its earlier decline, as the company posted another core loss, denting investor hopes that the cannabis producer would turn profitable anytime soon.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc shares ended nearly 14% lower after the investment company reported quarterly results missed analyst estimates. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. -13.98% 8.55 Delayed Quote.-34.08%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -5.15% 3.5 Delayed Quote.-66.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 94.22 Delayed Quote.24.65%
WTI 0.35% 88.351 Delayed Quote.20.83%
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 512 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2023 -413 M -319 M -319 M
Net Debt 2023 342 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 151
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,69 CAD
Average target price 6,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan Di Tosto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-66.58%1 378
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.9.64%5 320
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-24.53%3 510
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-37.10%2 195
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-10.98%1 551
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-29.25%1 512