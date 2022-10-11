Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:34 2022-10-11 am EDT
3.520 CAD   -8.09%
10:38aTSX slides to mid-July lows on recession fears
RE
10/07Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
10/07Piper Sandler on US Opportunities For Cannabis Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX slides to mid-July lows on recession fears

10/11/2022 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates prices, details; adds comments)

*

TSX down for a fourth straight session

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slid more than 2% on Tuesday, tracking a fall in global markets as worries about a global recession unnerved investors returning from a long weekend, with energy, technology and financial stocks among to big losers.

At 10:10 a.m. ET (14:10 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 405.21 points, or 2.18%, at 18,177.92., its lowest level since July 14.

"I think we are seeing the rate hikes really in full effect now," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"The fear is that because the rate hikes have a lagging effect on the economy, we will not feel the full effect of these rate hikes until perhaps 3-6 months down the road."

Adding to the recessionary chorus, the IMF cut its global growth forecast for 2023 amid pressures from the war in Ukraine, high inflation and higher interest rates.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Sunday that there was scope to slow the economy based on a large number of job vacancies.

The BoC has raised its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points since March, one of its steepest and fastest tightening cycles ever, with markets pricing in another 50 bps increase on Oct. 26.

China, the world's largest consumer, stepped up COVID-19 restrictions after a flare-up in infections, pushing oil, gold and other metals prices lower on worries about consequent demand hit.

The energy sector dropped 4.3% while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6%. Financials dipped 2.2%.

Healthcare sector, which included cannabis companies, were the top losers, down 4.9%. Rate-sensitive tech stocks slipped 2.8%, under pressure from Canadian government bond yield which hit 3.443%, its highest since June 28. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shashawat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -8.36% 3.52 Delayed Quote.-65.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.67% 94.24 Delayed Quote.25.65%
WTI -1.68% 89.214 Delayed Quote.20.44%
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
10:38aTSX slides to mid-July lows on recession fears
RE
10/07Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
10/07Piper Sandler on US Opportunities For Cannabis Companies
MT
10/07It's not happening!
MS
10/07Icanic Brands Up 63.5% in Early Frankfurt Trading After US President Joe Biden's 'Major..
MT
10/07Tilray Brands, Aurora Cannabis, HEXO Trade Higher After President Joe Biden Unveils Pla..
MT
10/07Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Aurora Cannabis Poised t..
MT
10/07Biden's cannabis possession pardons welcomed in LA
RE
10/06Pot Stocks Surge After Biden Floats Rescheduling
DJ
10/06Cannabis stocks surge as Biden overhauls U.S. marijuana policy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 479 M 348 M 348 M
Net income 2023 -2 338 M -1 701 M -1 701 M
Net Debt 2023 345 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 838 M 1 338 M 1 338 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,56x
EV / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 151
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,83 CAD
Average target price 4,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan Di Tosto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-65.31%1 338
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.12.30%5 139
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-34.67%2 866
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-38.55%2 023
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-18.50%1 381
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-35.85%1 293