TSX slides to mid-July lows on recession fears

TSX down for a fourth straight session
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slid more
than 2% on Tuesday, tracking a fall in global markets as worries
about a global recession unnerved investors returning from a
long weekend, with energy, technology and financial stocks among
to big losers.
At 10:10 a.m. ET (14:10 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 405.21 points, or
2.18%, at 18,177.92., its lowest level since July 14.
"I think we are seeing the rate hikes really in full effect
now," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at the Allan
Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.
"The fear is that because the rate hikes have a lagging
effect on the economy, we will not feel the full effect of these
rate hikes until perhaps 3-6 months down the road."
Adding to the recessionary chorus, the IMF cut its global
growth forecast for 2023 amid pressures from the war in Ukraine,
high inflation and higher interest rates.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Sunday that
there was scope to slow the economy based on a large number of
job vacancies.
The BoC has raised its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis
points since March, one of its steepest and fastest tightening
cycles ever, with markets pricing in another 50 bps increase on
Oct. 26.
China, the world's largest consumer, stepped up COVID-19
restrictions after a flare-up in infections, pushing oil, gold
and other metals prices lower on worries about consequent demand
hit.
The energy sector dropped 4.3% while the materials
sector, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6%. Financials
dipped 2.2%.
Healthcare sector, which included cannabis
companies, were the top losers, down 4.9%.
Rate-sensitive tech stocks slipped 2.8%, under
pressure from Canadian government bond yield which
hit 3.443%, its highest since June 28.
