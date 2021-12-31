TSX slips, set to finish 2021 with best jump in 12 years

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in thin
trading on Friday, but was on course to mark its best year since
2009 thanks to massive stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and
hopes of global economic recovery.
At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.96 points, or
0.14%, at 21,264.68, with technology stocks leading
losses.
The energy sector climbed 0.2%, even though U.S.
crude prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude
lost 0.8%.
The financials sector slipped 0.2%, while the
industrials sector fell 0.3%.
Limiting losses were healthcare stocks that
gained 0.4%, helped by pot shares Tilray Inc, Canopy
Growth Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc rising
nearly 2% each.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold
futures rose 0.7% to $1,825.6 an ounce.
The benchmark equity index has gained 22% so far this year,
with energy stocks surging the most as oil prices rebounded from
the pandemic-induced slump on reopening economies.
Healthcare stocks were the weakest as they have lost nearly
22% in 2021 due to tax-loss selling, mostly toward the end of
the year.
"Generally speaking, 2021 has been a choppy year for
markets. Sector action was very mixed, particularly through the
middle part of the year which saw a series of rolling takedowns
and rebounds," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at
SIA Wealth Management.
HIGHLIGHTS
The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and no new lows.
Across all Canadian issues, there were 10 new 52-week highs
and two new lows, with a total volume of 13.94 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)