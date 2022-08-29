TSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index stabilized on
Monday after closing at a more than two-week low in the previous
session, as a surge in energy stocks offset concerns about the
Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 3.09 points, or 0.02%, at 19,870.2.
The benchmark shed over 1.5% on Friday after Federal Reserve
Chief Jerome Powell warned the U.S. central bank will continue
to raise rates in a bid to curtail inflation even as that causes
pain for households and businesses.
"We believe there is weakness ahead in markets and there is
a chance that markets retest those lows that were struck a few
months ago," said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global
Asset Management.
Canadian stocks rallied over 11% since hitting the lowest
point of the year in July but ran into headwinds in the recent
weeks as fears of aggressive steps by central banks to tame
inflation came to the fore. The index is down 6.4% so far this
year.
Investors ramped up Canadian rate hike bets, with markets
pricing in a greater chance of 75 basis point hikes from the
Bank of Canada in September.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent as
gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,739.1 an ounce.
However, the energy sector climbed 2.0 percent as
U.S. crude prices were up 3.1 percent a barrel, while
Brent crude added 2.6 percent.
The healthcare sector, which features cannabis stocks, rose
1.5% on the back of a 6% surge in shares of Canopy Growth
.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and Maju Samuel)