  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:18 2022-08-29 am EDT
5.175 CAD   +3.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks

08/29/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index stabilized on Monday after closing at a more than two-week low in the previous session, as a surge in energy stocks offset concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.09 points, or 0.02%, at 19,870.2.

The benchmark shed over 1.5% on Friday after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell warned the U.S. central bank will continue to raise rates in a bid to curtail inflation even as that causes pain for households and businesses.

"We believe there is weakness ahead in markets and there is a chance that markets retest those lows that were struck a few months ago," said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management.

Canadian stocks rallied over 11% since hitting the lowest point of the year in July but ran into headwinds in the recent weeks as fears of aggressive steps by central banks to tame inflation came to the fore. The index is down 6.4% so far this year.

Investors ramped up Canadian rate hike bets, with markets pricing in a greater chance of 75 basis point hikes from the Bank of Canada in September.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent as gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,739.1 an ounce.

However, the energy sector climbed 2.0 percent as U.S. crude prices were up 3.1 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.6 percent.

The healthcare sector, which features cannabis stocks, rose 1.5% on the back of a 6% surge in shares of Canopy Growth . (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 487 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2023 -2 356 M -1 813 M -1 813 M
Net Debt 2023 345 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,89x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 405 M 1 850 M 1 850 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
EV / Sales 2024 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 151
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,01 CAD
Average target price 5,12 CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan Di Tosto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-54.62%1 850
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.9.74%5 230
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-29.44%3 224
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-36.15%2 188
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-17.34%1 447
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-32.88%1 409