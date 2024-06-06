By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were slightly higher Thursday at midday, hovering close to Wednesday's close throughout the morning. Most sectors were trending higher, led by materials, energy and consumer services. Tech was the outsized laggard, followed more distantly by communications and health tech.

On the macroeconomic front, Canada's goods-trade deficit with the rest of the world narrowed sharply in April, driven by a rise in sales abroad of energy products and metals. Exports rose by 2.6% in April, out-pacing the 1.1% jump in imports.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.3% higher mid-trading at 22210.87 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.2% to 1327.05.

Shares of Transcontinental were 6.4% higher at 14.21 Canadian dollars after the company reported better-than-expected adjusted profits in its second fiscal quarter as its cost-savings program continues.

Other market movers:

Canopy Growth shares were down 9.4% at C$9.65 after the cannabis company said it plans to sell up to $250 million of common shares to fund potential acquisitions and investments.

Transat A.T. shares were down 1% at C$2.99 after reporting that its second-quarter loss widened despite higher revenue, as higher competition for less overall demand and continued aircraft issues weighed on performance.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-24 1216ET