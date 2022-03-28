Toronto index down as energy, pot stocks fall

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock
index fell on Monday, as energy stocks tracked oil prices that
declined on concerns over demand from major consumer China,
while weakness in pot producers weighed on healthcare shares.
At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.77 points, or
0.32%, at 21,935.17, after marking its longest weekly winning
streak since December in the last session.
The energy shares dropped 2.6% as oil prices
tumbled more than $6 on fears over weaker fuel demand in China
following lockdown measures in the country's financial hub,
Shanghai, aimed at curbing a surge in COVID-19 infections.
However, the sub-index was set for its fourth consecutive
monthly gain.
"The two-day restrictions imposed in Shanghai are evidence
that the pandemic is not yet over and inevitably, given the
implications for global growth, have put oil prices under
pressure," said Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, concerns around soaring
inflation have roiled global markets in recent months, however,
the TSX was set for its best monthly gain since Oct. 2021,
buoyed by surging commodity prices.
The healthcare sub-index fell 5.5%, retreating from over a
month high hit in the prior session, as pot producers including
Tilray Brands, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth
and Cronos Group fell between 5.8% and 8.2%.
Investors awaited a hearing on cannabis decriminalization
bill by the U.S. House of Representatives due later in the day.
The financial sector, which accounts for nearly
30% of the Toronto market's value, fell 0.1%, while the
industrial sector rose 0.4%.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.0% as a
spike in U.S. Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and hopes of
progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented demand for
bullion.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)