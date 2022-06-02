Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/02 10:05:49 am EDT
5.840 CAD   -2.18%
10:02aToronto index gains as miners boost
RE
05/31CANOPY GROWTH CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05/31Canopy Growth Posts Another 'Big Miss' in Q4, Oppenheimer Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto index gains as miners boost

06/02/2022 | 10:02am EDT
June 2 (Reuters) - Toronto shares rose on Thursday, led by mining stocks as a weakening U.S. dollar boosted gold prices, although inflation worries continued to remain on investors' minds a day after the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.23 points, or 0.49%, at 20,815.95.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.4%.

"People are still pretty cautious. There could be a little upward momentum because we're seeing yields and U.S. dollar pulling back a little bit and those are both positive signs," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Markets are grappling with a surge in inflation and a possible economic slowdown, although the TSX index is among the few regional equity markets still outperforming its counterparts supported by resilience in commodities.

The Bank of Canada opened the door to a more aggressive pace of tightening on Wednesday, saying it was prepared to act "more forcefully" to tame inflation, even as it went ahead with a historic second consecutive 50-basis-point rate increase.

World shares were largely steady after recent weakness as bets Saudi Arabia may boost crude production cooled down oil prices, helping balance concerns over surging inflation and monetary policy tightening.

Among decliners, healthcare shares fell 0.5% on weakness in pot producers Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis, which fell more than 2% each.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were three new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 33.33 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.50% 2 Delayed Quote.-70.95%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -2.18% 5.84 Delayed Quote.-45.92%
GOLD 1.09% 1866.13 Delayed Quote.0.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 544 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2022 88,9 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
Net Debt 2022 38,1 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 405 M 1 900 M 1 900 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 151
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,97 CAD
Average target price 7,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Ru Wadasinghe Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-45.92%1 900
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.10.15%5 395
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-35.06%3 049
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-35.33%2 278
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK17.92%2 100
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-34.50%1 413