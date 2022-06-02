Toronto index gains as miners boost

June 2 (Reuters) - Toronto shares rose on Thursday, led by
mining stocks as a weakening U.S. dollar boosted gold prices,
although inflation worries continued to remain on investors'
minds a day after the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates.
At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.23 points, or
0.49%, at 20,815.95.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.4%.
"People are still pretty cautious. There could be a little
upward momentum because we're seeing yields and U.S. dollar
pulling back a little bit and those are both positive signs,"
said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.
Markets are grappling with a surge in inflation and a
possible economic slowdown, although the TSX index is among the
few regional equity markets still outperforming its counterparts
supported by resilience in commodities.
The Bank of Canada opened the door to a more aggressive pace
of tightening on Wednesday, saying it was prepared to act "more
forcefully" to tame inflation, even as it went ahead with a
historic second consecutive 50-basis-point rate increase.
World shares were largely steady after recent weakness as
bets Saudi Arabia may boost crude production cooled down oil
prices, helping balance concerns over surging inflation and
monetary policy tightening.
Among decliners, healthcare shares fell 0.5% on
weakness in pot producers Canopy Growth and Aurora
Cannabis, which fell more than 2% each.
HIGHLIGHTS
The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and two new lows.
Across all Canadian issues there were three new 52-week
highs and six new lows, with total volume of 33.33 million
shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)