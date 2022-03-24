Log in
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
03/24 10:34:33 am EDT
8.75 CAD   -1.80%
10:37aToronto index slips on weakness in tech, healthcare stocks
RE
03/23The BC Bud to Introduce 4 Products in Ontario; Down 3.9%
MT
03/23Cresco to buy Columbia Care in $2 billion bet on U.S pot industry boom
RE
Toronto index slips on weakness in tech, healthcare stocks

03/24/2022 | 10:37am EDT
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed from early gains to trade lower on Thursday as weakness in technology and healthcare stocks countered a rise in miners fueled by higher gold prices.

At 10:22 a.m. ET (14:22 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.66 points, or 0.24%, at 21,879.52.

The technology sector fell 1.5%, with e-commerce company Shopify Inc down 3.0%.

Healthcare stocks shed 1.4%, with pot producers Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Cronos Group Inc losing between 1.8% and 2.8%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.4% as concerns around the Ukraine crisis lifted prices of safe-haven gold.

"Its just kind of a quit day where things are just kind of bouncing back and forth," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The energy sector dropped 0.8% as U.S. crude prices were down 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3%.

Among individual shares, Brookfield fell 0.2%. A unit of the company and fund manager Morrison & Co have entered an exclusivity deed with Uniti Group, after a Macquarie-led MQG.AX consortium offered A$5 per share ($3.73) for the Australian telecom firm.

The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows, with total volume of 75.49 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni )


© Reuters 2022
