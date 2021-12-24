Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto index up as Omicron fears ease

12/24/2021 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, on expectations the Omicron coronavirus variant would not significantly derail global economic growth, although trading volumes are likely to be subdued due to a U.S. holiday.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.83 points, or 0.18%, at 21,257.76, with healthcare and energy stocks leading gains.

The healthcare sector was boosted by gains in pot producers including Aurora Cannabis Inc, Cronos Group Inc , Canopy Growth Corp all up between 1.13% and 2.7%.

Markets have been volatile this month as rising infections fueled by the new variant have forced countries to reinstate restrictions, although fears about its impact eased after early data suggested Omicron was less severe than the Delta variant.

The financials sector, which accounts for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, gained 0.2%, while the industrials sector rose 0.4%.

The benchmark equity index recorded its best weekly performance in two months, aided by gains in healthcare and technology stocks.

The Canadian market will close early on Friday at 1:30 p.m ET and remain shut for Christmas and Boxing Day on Monday and Tuesday.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,809.2 an ounce.

HIGHLIGHTS

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and BlackBerry Limited were the largest percentage gainers on the TSX.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 33 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 7.73 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.53% 7.96 Delayed Quote.-26.04%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 2.70% 0.19 Delayed Quote.-27.45%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 2.81% 12.46 Delayed Quote.43.01%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 1.05% 12.49 Delayed Quote.-60.54%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 3.47% 5.66 Delayed Quote.-38.12%
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.83% 616.8 Delayed Quote.35.90%
HEXO CORP. 0.97% 1.04 Delayed Quote.-77.94%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 1.56% 2.6 Delayed Quote.51.48%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 2.56% 0.1 Delayed Quote.-58.51%
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
09:09aTinley's Products Receive Notice to Purchase from Ontario Cannabis Store for Expected A..
MT
07:45aCanada House Reports Q2 Results
MT
12/23Ayr Wellness Opens New Dispensary in Eustis, Fla.; Up 8.9% in Early Frankfurt Trading
MT
12/23Curaleaf Buying Arizona Dispensary for US$13 Million
MT
12/23Chalice Brands Announced Final Closing and Amended Terms of Acquisition of Tozmoz Asset..
MT
12/23Gage Growth Opens 11th Dispensary in Michigan
MT
12/23Med Journal Publishes Results of Zelira Therapeutics' Medicinal Cannabis Product for Ch..
MT
12/22SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed; Tesla, Alibaba Make Sharp Moves
MT
12/22Nextleaf Solutions Completes Public Offering of Units; Down Nearly 7%
MT
12/22Humble & Fume in Sales Representation Agreement with Galaxie Brands to Commercialize, D..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 574 M 448 M 448 M
Net income 2022 172 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2022 311 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 866 M 3 798 M 3 797 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
EV / Sales 2023 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 259
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,36 CAD
Average target price 15,99 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Linton Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Ru Wadasinghe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-60.54%3 798
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD81.38%9 333
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-25.59%6 265
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.17.10%4 582
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-4.25%4 574
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK10.15%1 863