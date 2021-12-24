Toronto index up as Omicron fears ease

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday,
on expectations the Omicron coronavirus variant would not
significantly derail global economic growth, although trading
volumes are likely to be subdued due to a U.S. holiday.
At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.83 points, or 0.18%,
at 21,257.76, with healthcare and energy
stocks leading gains.
The healthcare sector was boosted by gains in pot producers
including Aurora Cannabis Inc, Cronos Group Inc
, Canopy Growth Corp all up between 1.13% and
2.7%.
Markets have been volatile this month as rising infections
fueled by the new variant have forced countries to reinstate
restrictions, although fears about its impact eased after early
data suggested Omicron was less severe than the Delta variant.
The financials sector, which accounts for about
30% of the Toronto market's value, gained 0.2%, while the
industrials sector rose 0.4%.
The benchmark equity index recorded its best weekly
performance in two months, aided by gains in healthcare and
technology stocks.
The Canadian market will close early on Friday at 1:30 p.m
ET and remain shut for Christmas and Boxing Day on Monday and
Tuesday.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold
futures rose 0.4% to $1,809.2 an ounce.
HIGHLIGHTS
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and BlackBerry
Limited were the largest percentage gainers on the TSX.
The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.
Across all Canadian issues there were 33 new 52-week highs
and two new lows, with total volume of 7.73 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)