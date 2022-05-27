Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canopy Growth Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/27 10:07:20 am EDT
6.000 CAD   -15.73%
10:05aToronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain
RE
08:58aCANOPY GROWTH : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08:44aCanopy Growth reports Q4 net revenue down 25 per cent from year ago
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain

05/27/2022 | 10:05am EDT
May 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, putting it on track for its best weekly performance in more than three months, aided by gains in technology and cyclical shares amid an upbeat mood in global equities.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.44 points, or 0.43%, at 20,619.62. It appeared set to gain for a sixth consecutive session, its longest winning streak since mid-March.

Sentiment in global markets remained buoyant on an optimistic earnings outlook and as the Federal Reserve minutes released earlier this week eased concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes.

"I think it has been in a better mood since the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, which have largely been interpreted as providing some hope that rates may not be tightened as aggressively as had previously been anticipated, and certainly not to the extent that the likes of Brainard were suggesting just a few weeks ago," said Stuart Cole, head macroeconomist at Equiti Capital.

Technology stocks rose 1.5%, leading gains in the index with e-commerce company Shopify up 2.8%, while consumer discretionary shares fell 1.12%.

Pot producer Aurora Cannabis fell 32.0% to the bottom of the index after it upsized its previously announced bought deal financing. Canopy Growth Corp shed 14.6% after it reported a larger adjusted core loss for the fourth quarter, as demand for cannabis fell from COVID-19 lockdown-induced highs.

Healthcare shares fell 5.4%, while the energy sector dropped 0.2%, weighed down by weaker crude prices.

The financials sector gained 0.8%, with National Bank of Canada up 2.6%, leading gains after its second-quarter profit beat estimates on lower-than-expected provisions for credit losses (PCL).

The benchmark index, up 2% so far this week, was on track to post its best weekly gain since early-February as resilience in oil prices has supported energy shares, while financial stocks have advanced on the back of upbeat bank earnings.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -35.73% 2.22 Delayed Quote.-49.34%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -15.31% 6 Delayed Quote.-35.51%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -3.02% 3.84 Delayed Quote.-20.28%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 2.76% 97.49 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
SHOPIFY INC. 2.47% 360.08 Delayed Quote.-74.49%
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 544 M 426 M 426 M
Net income 2022 100 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net Debt 2022 38,1 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 868 M 2 244 M 2 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 259
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,12 CAD
Average target price 9,92 CAD
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Ru Wadasinghe Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-35.51%2 221
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.12.45%5 464
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-36.37%2 964
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-34.38%2 306
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK10.98%1 972
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-35.44%1 382