Toronto stocks post 3rd-straight session of gains on relief rally

* TSX ends up 284.6 points, or 1.41%, at 20,491.01
* Tech, healthcare stocks lead gains
* Base metals up as China lifts restrictions, gold stocks
fall
May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index posted its
third straight session of gains on Tuesday, following global
share markets higher, as some appetite for oversold sectors like
technology returned despite concerns around soaring inflation.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 284.6 points, or 1.41%, at 20,491.01.
Toronto-listed technology stocks jumped 2.15%,
tracking gains in the United States' tech-heavy Nasdaq
index. The broader index's gains were led by cloud-based
software firm Dye & Durham, which surged 22% to its
highest close in over six weeks.
"It feels a bit like a relief rally more than anything
else," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose
Investments. "The bounce we're seeing is really led by some of
the most oversold sectors."
Healthcare stocks led the overall index's gains,
rising 3.1% with pot producers Canopy Growth, Aurora
Cannabis and Cronos Group up between 3.3% and
4.6%.
Basic materials posted the second-biggest gains on the
index, adding 2.1%. They followed copper prices, which
rose 1.1% as metals consumer China eased pandemic restrictions,
stoking hopes for improved demand.
In contrast, gold producers including IAMGOLD Corp
and Centerra Gold were among the 10 biggest decliners on
the Toronto index, tracking losses in spot gold, which
fell on robust U.S. retail sales data and expectations of
aggressive interest rate hikes.
The energy sector climbed 1.5% although crude oil,
which hit a seven-week high earlier in the session, fell 1.9% ,
on news that the United States would ease some restrictions on
Venezuela's government.
The financials sector gained 1.5%, while the
industrials sector rose 2.0%.
The benchmark index last week recorded its seventh
consecutive weekly losses, hurt by a recent sell-off in equity
markets on concerns around an aggressive policy tightening by
central banks to curb inflation.
On the economic front, foreign investors bought a net
C$46.94 billion ($36.64 billion) in Canadian securities in
March, led by corporate bonds and shares, following a revised
C$7.49 billion total purchase in February, Statistics Canada
said.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)