Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.540 CAD   +2.59%
04:45pToronto stocks post 3rd-straight session of gains on relief rally
RE
09:46aPot producers, tech stocks lift Toronto index
RE
09:11aShinyBud Reports Retail Growth Strategy; Signs Letter of Intent for Cotton Mill Pharmacy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto stocks post 3rd-straight session of gains on relief rally

05/17/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* TSX ends up 284.6 points, or 1.41%, at 20,491.01

* Tech, healthcare stocks lead gains

* Base metals up as China lifts restrictions, gold stocks fall

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index posted its third straight session of gains on Tuesday, following global share markets higher, as some appetite for oversold sectors like technology returned despite concerns around soaring inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 284.6 points, or 1.41%, at 20,491.01.

Toronto-listed technology stocks jumped 2.15%, tracking gains in the United States' tech-heavy Nasdaq index. The broader index's gains were led by cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham, which surged 22% to its highest close in over six weeks.

"It feels a bit like a relief rally more than anything else," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "The bounce we're seeing is really led by some of the most oversold sectors."

Healthcare stocks led the overall index's gains, rising 3.1% with pot producers Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and Cronos Group up between 3.3% and 4.6%.

Basic materials posted the second-biggest gains on the index, adding 2.1%. They followed copper prices, which rose 1.1% as metals consumer China eased pandemic restrictions, stoking hopes for improved demand.

In contrast, gold producers including IAMGOLD Corp and Centerra Gold were among the 10 biggest decliners on the Toronto index, tracking losses in spot gold, which fell on robust U.S. retail sales data and expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The energy sector climbed 1.5% although crude oil, which hit a seven-week high earlier in the session, fell 1.9% , on news that the United States would ease some restrictions on Venezuela's government.

The financials sector gained 1.5%, while the industrials sector rose 2.0%.

The benchmark index last week recorded its seventh consecutive weekly losses, hurt by a recent sell-off in equity markets on concerns around an aggressive policy tightening by central banks to curb inflation.

On the economic front, foreign investors bought a net C$46.94 billion ($36.64 billion) in Canadian securities in March, led by corporate bonds and shares, following a revised C$7.49 billion total purchase in February, Statistics Canada said. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 4.49% 3.96 Delayed Quote.-44.67%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 2.59% 7.54 Delayed Quote.-33.42%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. -1.36% 10.19 Delayed Quote.6.67%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 3.63% 4.57 Delayed Quote.-11.45%
DYE & DURHAM LIMITED 22.44% 24.5 Delayed Quote.-55.41%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION -3.21% 2.71 Delayed Quote.-28.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 112.5 Delayed Quote.44.71%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.96% 600.8439 Real-time Quote.48.68%
WTI -2.94% 110.753 Delayed Quote.47.74%
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
04:45pToronto stocks post 3rd-straight session of gains on relief rally
RE
09:46aPot producers, tech stocks lift Toronto index
RE
09:11aShinyBud Reports Retail Growth Strategy; Signs Letter of Intent for Cotton Mill Pharmac..
MT
07:21aInterCure Reports Q1 Revenue of $34 Million; Net Income of $6 Million; Says Revenue Gro..
MT
03:38aInnovative Industrial Properties Acquires Industrial Property in Massachusetts for $40 ..
MT
03:28aInterCure Posts Higher Q1 Profit, Revenue
MT
03:17aBod Australia Appoints Nonexecutive Chair
MT
05/16Incannex Healthcare Gets Guidance from US FDA for Sleep Apnea Drug; Shares Jump 11%
MT
05/16Zelira Therapeutics' Hope 1 Drug Shows Therapeutic Effects in Autism Spectrum Disorder ..
MT
05/16The Valens Company Says Has Separated Roles of Chair and CEO and Appointed Andrew Cockw..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 548 M 426 M 426 M
Net income 2022 181 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2022 0,23 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 897 M 2 256 M 2 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,29x
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 259
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,35 CAD
Average target price 11,16 CAD
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Ru Wadasinghe Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-33.42%2 244
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.20.66%6 085
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-36.90%2 962
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-34.01%2 376
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK6.94%1 890
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-37.87%1 372