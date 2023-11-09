Canopy Growth Corporation is a Canada-based cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company. The principal activities of the Company are the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products for both adult-use and medical purposes under a portfolio of distinct brands in Canada. The Company operates through five segments: Canada cannabis, Rest-of-world cannabis, Storz & Bickel, BioSteel and This Works. The Storz & Bickel segment includes the production, distribution and sale of vaporizers. The BioSteel segment includes the production, distribution and sale of CPG including sports nutrition beverages, mixes, protein, gum and mints, some of which are blended with hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) isolate. This Works segment includes the production, distribution and sale of beauty, skincare, wellness and sleep products, some of which are blended with hemp-derived CBD isolate. Its brands include Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space.

Sector Pharmaceuticals