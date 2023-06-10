Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Canopy Growth Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    CGC   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(CGC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
0.6797 USD   -2.06%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK AGAINST CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

06/10/2023 | 09:11am EDT
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JULY 24, 2023

NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  ("Wolf  Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York  on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGC) securities between May 31, 2022 and May 10, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are  advised  to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than July 24, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION

On May 10, 2023, after the market closed, Canopy Growth announced that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and the quarters ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon, and would need to be restated. The Company also disclosed that it "identified certain trends in the booking of sales by the [BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.] business unit for further review." The Company specified that "although the BioSteel Review remains ongoing, the Company has preliminarily identified material misstatements" and that "the correction of the misstatements is expected to reduce certain revenues previously recognized."

On this news, Canopy Growth's stock price fell $0.18, or 14.6%, to close at $1.04 per share on May 11, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-corporation-class-action-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-reminds-investors-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-in-the-united-states-district-court-for-the-southern-district-of-new-y-301847373.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
