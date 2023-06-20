Advanced search
    CGC   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(CGC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
0.6030 USD   -4.27%
CGC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation Shareholders

06/20/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 31, 2022 to May 10, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CGC:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/canopy-growth-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41010&from=4

Canopy Growth Corporation NEWS - CGC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Canopy Growth Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) as a result, the Company's revenue was overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Canopy Growth you have until July 24, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Canopy Growth securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CGC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/canopy-growth-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41010&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgc-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-24-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-canopy-growth-corporation-shareholders-301855705.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
