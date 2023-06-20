CGC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Canopy Growth Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Advanced search
06/20/2023 | 10:30am EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGC).

Class Period: May 31, 2022May 10, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Canopy Growth lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Canopy-Growth-Corporation-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 10, 2023, after the market closed, Canopy Growth announced that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and the quarters ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon, and would need to be restated. The Company also disclosed that it "identified certain trends in the booking of sales by the [BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.] business unit for further review." The Company specified that "although the BioSteel Review remains ongoing, the Company has preliminarily identified material misstatements" and that "the correction of the misstatements is expected to reduce certain revenues previously recognized."

On this news, Canopy Growth's stock price fell $0.18, or 14.6%, to close at $1.04 per share on May 11, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgc-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-canopy-growth-corporation-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301853652.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
