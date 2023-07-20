BENSALEM, Pa., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGC).

Class Period: May 31, 2022 – May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline:July 24, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Canopy Growth investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 10, 2023, after the market closed, Canopy Growth announced that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and the quarters ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon, and would need to be restated. The Company also disclosed that it "identified certain trends in the booking of sales by the [BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.] business unit for further review." The Company specified that "although the BioSteel Review remains ongoing, the Company has preliminarily identified material misstatements" and that "the correction of the misstatements is expected to reduce certain revenues previously recognized."

On this news, Canopy Growth's stock price fell $0.18, or 14.6%, to close at $1.04 per share on May 11, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

