    CGC   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(CGC)
06/09/2023
0.6940 USD   -3.97%
CGC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Canopy Growth Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023

06/09/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/canopy-growth-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40554&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Canopy Growth between May 31, 2022 and May 10, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 24, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Canopy Growth Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) as a result, the Company's revenue was overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgc-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-canopy-growth-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-24-2023-301846754.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
