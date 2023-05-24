Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGC   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(CGC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:50:30 2023-05-24 pm EDT
1.042 USD   -2.64%
03:06pShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Canopy Growth Corporation with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
01:56pDelivra Health Brands Taps Canopy Growth Unit to Manufacture, Distribute Infused Topical Brand LivRelief
MT
12:24pShareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Canopy Growth Corporation with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Canopy Growth Corporation with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

05/24/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CGC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 31, 2022 and May 10, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 24, 2023. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Canopy Growth failed to maintain effective controls over accounting and financial reporting. The Company improperly accounted for sales in its BioSteel business. As a result, the Company's revenue was overstated. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Canopy Growth, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-action-reminder-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-canopy-growth-corporation-with-losses-of-500-000-to-contact-the-firm-301833753.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
03:06pShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Canopy Growth Co..
PR
01:56pDelivra Health Brands Taps Canopy Growth Unit to Manufacture, Distribute Infused Topica..
MT
12:24pShareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Canopy Growth Corpo..
BU
11:46aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on B..
BU
08:09aCgc Class Action Notice : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit ..
BU
05/23Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beh..
BU
05/23Cgc Class Action Notice : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Again..
BU
05/23Update on MT Newswires Canada Stocks To Watch: Cano..
MT
05/23Canopy Growth : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05/22MT Newswires Canada Stocks To Watch: Canopy Growth; ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer