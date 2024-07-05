Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2024) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR"), a leading technology-enabled immigration platform in Canada, is pleased to announce it will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET to commemorate its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The event will also be streamed live by the TMX Group, interested parties can access it on YouTube here CanPR TSX Opening Ceremony Live Stream.

"CanPR has demonstrated a track record of success in providing technology-enabled immigration services and our business is accelerating as a result of demand," said CanPR Technology Ltd.'s Co-Founder and CEO Akshat Soni. "Listing on the TSXV will help us grow by improving CanPR's visibility in capital markets and I look forward to celebrating this milestone on July 8."

CanPR Technology Ltd. Co-Founder and CEO Akshat Soni will be joined by members of the leadership team, investors and employees for the in-person event at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto.

Visit www.CanPR.io to learn more and follow CanPR on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About CanPR Technology Ltd

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada.

Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs. CanPR was incorporated pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act on June 20, 2022. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

