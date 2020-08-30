COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy: Mexico courts allies across ideological spectrum

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mexico is pressing ahead
with an effort to forge COVID-19 vaccine alliances across a wide
ideological spectrum of countries from France to Cuba as a World
Health Organization (WHO) vaccine initiative will fall short of
its needs.
Mexico joined in early June the WHO's global COVAX plan,
which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of approved
vaccines by the end of next year and ensure "equitable access."
But Martha Delgado, a Mexican deputy foreign minister whom
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador put in charge of Mexico's
international response, told Reuters its share of that program
was unlikely to be enough to provide the roughly 200 million
vaccine doses Mexicans will need.
"We can't depend on it," said Delgado. "COVAX promises to
help with 20% of the population - we need a bigger quantity of
vaccines and so do other countries as well."
Delgado's boss, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, has been
reporting in regularly to Lopez Obrador about the latest
developments in the effort to secure a vaccine - or vaccines -
that will curtail Mexico's novel coronavirus outbreak, she said,
an effort embracing all major superpowers and their allies.
Left-wing populist Lopez Obrador has raised eyebrows in some
quarters by forging a close alliance with U.S. President Donald
Trump. But Ebrard has also assiduously courted China, which has
provided Mexico with such equipment as ventilators and masks.
And Lopez Obrador has offered to personally test the Russian
vaccine despite misgivings among some scientists.
The foreign ministry underscored, in an emailed statement,
that "vaccine nationalism" should be avoided because "no one
will be safe until everyone is safe, and for that reason,
negotiation, diplomacy and multilateralism play a crucial role."
Delgado said her daily schedule is packed talking to
healthcare sector representatives, ambassadors, foreign
ministries, laboratories and doctors.
"We have chosen to do this via our diplomatic channels, get
access to information and pharmaceutical companies through
cooperation with other countries," Delgado said.
"Why go this route? Firstly, the countries themselves are
going to certify their vaccines, their safety, not the
pharmaceutical companies.
"And secondly because Mexico has diplomatic prestige," said
Delgado, pointing to a United Nations resolution it successfully
sponsored to guarantee universal access to medicines, vaccines
and medical equipment to face COVID-19.
The strategy seems to be working.
Mexico will take part in clinical trials of the Italian
GRAd-COV2 vaccine and has agreed for 2,000 volunteers to
participate in trials of Russia's "Sputnik V" vaccine.
It has also struck a deal to produce pharmaceutical firm
AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine. In addition, it is looking to
participate in phase 3 trials with French drugmaker Sanofi
, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit and Chinese
companies CanSino Biologics Inc and Walvax
Biotechnology Co Ltd, all of which have agreed to
guarantee access to their vaccines if successful.
It plans to talk to Cuba about its so-called Soberana 01, or
Sovereign 01, vaccine and the German government about
biotechnology firm CureVac, which is researching how to
use messenger RNA to treat a series of diseases, including the
coronavirus.
Mexico's vaccine diplomacy may have even helped nudge Russia
to perform a late-stage trial of its vaccine, which will involve
more than 40,000 people and be overseen by a foreign research
body.
"Sputnik V," named in homage to the world's first satellite
launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and
effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two
months of small-scale human trials.
But Western experts have warned against its use until all
internationally approved testing and regulatory steps have been
taken.
The Russians wanted to donate vaccines for the Mexicans to
test as a finished product, but Mexico first wanted more
information on the phase 1 and 2 trials, said Delgado.
Now Russia has agreed to conduct Phase 3 trials on the
vaccine, with some of them happening in Mexico itself, she said.
