Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine in China

02/27/2021 | 12:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine in China
2021-02

Tianjin, February 25, 2021- CanSino Biologics Inc. ('CanSinoBIO') (SHSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) announced that the National Medical Products Administration of China ('NMPA') granted conditional marketing authorization for its Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) ('Ad5-nCoV', trade name: Convidecia™), making it the first of its kind authorized in China.

Following the conditional marketing authorization from the NMPA, CanSinoBIO will continue conducting related research and development and fulfill specific obligations within defined timelines, including the submission of subsequent data and analysis.

About CanSinoBIO

Incorporated in 2009, CanSinoBIO (SHSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) commits to research, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines for China and global public health security. It possesses four integrated platform technologies including adenovirus-based vectors, conjugation, protein design and recombination and formulation. As of today, it has established a robust pipeline of 16 vaccines preventing 13 diseases, including a globally innovative Ebola virus vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) approved in 2017 as well as the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) conditionally approved in 2021. Additional information can be found online at www.cansinotech.com.

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 05:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
12:27aCANSINO BIOLOGICS : CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 V..
PU
02/26CANSINO BIOLOGICS' : 2020 Loss Widens even as Revenue Skyrockets 990%; Shares Pl..
MT
02/25China Grants Marketing Approval to CanSino Bio's COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Sli..
MT
02/25CANSINO BIOLOGICS : China Reviews CanSino, Sinopharm Unit's COVID-19 Vaccines
MT
02/25CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Inside information nmpa's grant of conditional marketing aut..
PU
02/25CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Inside information updates on 2020 preliminary annual result..
PU
02/24MARKET CHATTER : Sinopharm Unit Applies for COVID-19 Vaccine's Public Use in Chi..
MT
02/24CANSINO BIOLOGICS : NMPA Accepts the Application for Conditional Marketing Autho..
PU
02/24CANSINO BIOLOGICS' : Applies for COVID-19 Vaccine Approval in China; Hong Kong S..
MT
02/24Sinopharm unit, CanSinoBIO apply in China for COVID-19 vaccines' public use a..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,70 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net income 2020 -324 M -50,0 M -50,0 M
Net cash 2020 2 559 M 395 M 395 M
P/E ratio 2020 -283x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 96 527 M 14 911 M 14 912 M
EV / Sales 2020 12 204x
EV / Sales 2021 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 267,92 CNY
Last Close Price 307,94 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.109.07%14 911
CSL LIMITED-7.27%97 869
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-6.57%56 633
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.20%46 083
BIOGEN INC.13.23%42 237
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.17.96%41 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ