CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine in China

CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine in China

2021-02

Tianjin, February 25, 2021- CanSino Biologics Inc. ('CanSinoBIO') (SHSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) announced that the National Medical Products Administration of China ('NMPA') granted conditional marketing authorization for its Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) ('Ad5-nCoV', trade name: Convidecia™), making it the first of its kind authorized in China.

Following the conditional marketing authorization from the NMPA, CanSinoBIO will continue conducting related research and development and fulfill specific obligations within defined timelines, including the submission of subsequent data and analysis.

About CanSinoBIO

Incorporated in 2009, CanSinoBIO (SHSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) commits to research, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines for China and global public health security. It possesses four integrated platform technologies including adenovirus-based vectors, conjugation, protein design and recombination and formulation. As of today, it has established a robust pipeline of 16 vaccines preventing 13 diseases, including a globally innovative Ebola virus vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) approved in 2017 as well as the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) conditionally approved in 2021. Additional information can be found online at www.cansinotech.com.