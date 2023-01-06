Advanced search
    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2023-01-06 am EST
71.70 HKD   +4.06%
CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO Announces Encouraging Clinical Progress of its COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
CanSino Biologics Reports 'Positive' Interim Data from Clinical Trial for COVID-19 mRNA Booster
CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO Announces Encouraging Clinical Progress of its COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

01/06/2023 | 09:30am EST
Tianjin, January 6, 2023 - CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO" or "the Company") (SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) recently announced encouraging clinical progress of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine CS-2034 (the "CS-2034"), less than one year after its clinical trial approval in China, marking the Company's latest achievement in vaccine research and development ("R&D"), as well as providing portfolio diversification.

This phase IIb clinical study on safety and immunogenicity showed that booster vaccination with CS-2034 can provide broader protection against COVID-19 infections by inducing high-titer neutralizing antibodies against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern identified by the World Health Organization, including Omicron, compared to homologous inactivated booster vaccination.

The study was randomized, blinded and parallel-controlled, with a total of 433 adult participants aged 18 and above, out of whom over 50% were aged 60 years and above. All participants had received 3 doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine with a 6-month interval prior to the trial. The participants were randomly assigned to 2 groups - with Group A further divided into 2 subgroups of 160 participants each: one with adults aged 18-59 years and the other over 60 years, randomized at a 3:1 ratio to receive a dose of CS-2034 (0.3 ml volume per dose) or a dose of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine (0.5 ml volume per dose). Group B was comprised of elderly participants aged 60 years and above who had received one dose of CS-2034.

Favorable Safety Profile for Elderly People

The safety analysis showed that 28 days post booster vaccination, the overall incidence of adverse events was mainly mild in severity. Notably, the safety profile of elderly participants is better than that of participants aged 18-59.

Strong Neutralizing Antibody Response against Multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

The study showed that 28 days following the booster vaccination, the neutralizing antibody levels against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain was 27-fold of those who had received a homologous inactivated vaccine booster. The neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.1 and the BA.5 variants were also significantly higher than those induced by a homologous inactivated vaccine booster - 23 times and 29 times, respectively. In particular, the geometric mean titer ("GMT") of neutralizing antibody titer in elderly participants on Day 7 post CS-2034 booster vaccination was 296 against the BA.5 variant, 23-fold of those who had been given homologous inactivated vaccine boosters.

In April 2022, CanSinoBIO received clinical trial approval for its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in China. mRNA has significant advantages in the R&D process and production cycles, including fast, scalable and uniform production and can be applied to areas not limited to COVID-19 vaccine development.

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 14:28:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 089 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2022 -78,7 M -11,4 M -11,4 M
Net cash 2022 3 336 M 485 M 485 M
P/E ratio 2022 -42,9x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 25 462 M 3 701 M 3 701 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 946
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 60,70 CNY
Average target price 115,45 CNY
Spread / Average Target 90,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Xi Luo Chief Financial Officer
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.3.22%3 628
CSL LIMITED-2.52%91 267
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.58%45 023
BIOGEN INC.-1.92%39 109
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.12.78%36 493
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.11.12%22 698