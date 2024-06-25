This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Recently, CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO) held talks with Dr. Ondrej Mach, Research and Product Development Team Lead of the WHO's Polio Department, and Dr. Martin Eisenhawer, a research and product development scientist of the WHO's Polio Department, for enhancing international cooperation on the development of its Recombinant Poliomyelitis Vaccine (VLP-Polio) and working together to promote global epidemic prevention and control. [...]