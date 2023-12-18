December 18, 2023 - CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO"; SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185), a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company with a strong track record in the research, production, and commercialization of groundbreaking vaccines, and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation ("SPIMACO"; Tadawul: 2070), a National Champion in the Saudi Pharma industry, have inked a strategic Supply Agreement ("the Agreement") on innovative vaccines to bolster the access to critical biopharmaceuticals, in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

This strategic collaboration encompasses commercialization of CanSinoBIO's innovative vaccines, joint clinical research and development, and the localization of biopharmaceuticals in the Kingdom. The agreement extends beyond Saudi Arabia to include other key MENA markets.

The Agreement reinforces the ongoing partnership between CanSinoBIO and SPIMACO, initiated in 2022, with a focus on delivering innovative vaccine products to Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

As an initial step, SPIMACO and CanSinoBIO will collaborate to commercialize the ACYW135 Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine ("MCV4", trade name: Menhycia®) in Saudi Arabia. Backed by the strong endorsement of the Saudi Ministry of Health, the MCV4 vaccine is included in the country's routine childhood vaccination schedule and is a mandatory health requirement for visitors traveling to Saudi Arabia for the purposes of Hajj and Umrah.

Menhycia® is designed to generate robust T cell immune responses and long-lasting immunological memory in young children, providing them with the essential protection they need. The partnership between SPIMACO and CanSinoBIO reaffirms the commitment to public health and highlights the importance of Menhycia® in addressing a critical healthcare need in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

Ms. Jeanne Wang, Chief Commercial Officer of CanSinoBIO, stated the Agreement is an important milestone for CanSinoBIO to penetrate the market in the Middle East and North Africa countries. CanSinoBIO remains dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality, and affordable vaccines to satisfy the unmet medical demands in the region.

Mr. Jerome Cabannes, CEO of SPIMACO, commented: "Our alliance with CanSinoBIO is a significant step towards ensuring local and regional accessibility to essential vaccines and aiding in the progress of immunization in Saudi Arabia and the region. This collaboration stands as a key element in SPIMACO's strategic execution, aligning with our commitment to drive the localization of innovative biopharmaceuticals in the Saudi market. Consistent with Vision 2030, our aim is to establish Saudi Arabia as a central hub for medicine manufacturing, furthering our mission to improve public health and promote the well-being of individuals across Saudi Arabia and the wider region."

The Agreement was finalized and exchanged at the China-Saudi Investment Forum in Beijing, which was attended by the Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment, H.E. Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, the Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce, Mr. Li Fei, and other dignitaries from both nations. The signing ceremony was also attended by Mr. Jack Wang, Vice President of CanSinoBIO, and Dr. Tabassum Khan, Chairman of Stratgurus Group. The Conference is an important platform for fostering trade and investment cooperation between China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Stratgurus Group acted as a strategic advisor to SPIMACO, contributing significantly to the development of this Agreement.

About CanSinoBIO

Incorporated in 2009, CanSinoBIO (SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) commits to providing high-quality, innovative, and affordable vaccines for global public health security. It possesses five integrated platform technologies upon which the company has established a rich portfolio of a pipeline products preventing more than 10 diseases, including the Aisa's first and only vaccine for Ebola virus disease Ad5-EBOV, the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) Convidecia® approved in over 10 countries and granted EUL by the WHO, the Asia's first Group ACYW135 Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) Menhycia® and the Group A and Group C Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) Menphecia® approved by NMPA in China. Through the Agreement with SPIMACO, CanSinoBIO will be able to provide more accessible and affordable vaccines to the people of the MENA region and beyond, and make positive impacts on the global public health system.

About SPIMACO

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO, Tadawul: 2070), headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer extending its operations to 16 countries. Renowned for its production of high-quality generics, SPIMACO serves a diverse range of over 60 therapeutic categories, establishing itself as a strategic partner for major global and regional pharmaceutical companies. Operating out of two state-of-the-art production facilities in Qassim and Dammam, the company boasts 7 production lines with a combined capacity exceeding 1,750 million units annually, and offers a wide range of pharmaceutical products including Oral Solids & Liquids, Creams, Aseptic Injectables, Suppositories, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). With a dedicated workforce of over 1,200 employees, SPIMACO is steadfast in its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.