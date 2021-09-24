Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CanSino Biologics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's COVID vaccine, tested at lower dosage, safe for children -study

09/24/2021 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - CanSino Biologics Inc's (CanSinoBIO) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, given at a lower dosage than that for adults, is safe and triggers an immune response in children aged 6-17, results from a small trial showed.

Researchers decided to lower the dosage after a few participants developed fever and headaches graded at level 2 severity - the second-lowest of four levels. In children, the lower dose triggered higher antibody levels than the dosage approved for use in adults in China, according to the peer-reviewed finding https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab845/6374123#supplementary-data from a mid-stage trial.

The trial recruited 150 children and around 300 adults.

The results also showed that children given one lower dose had a stronger antibody response than adults who were given a booster shot 56 days after the first dose.

But the antibody readings did not show to what extent the vaccine can offer protection against COVID-19, researchers from a Chinese disease control agency, CanSinoBIO and other Chinese institutes cautioned in a paper.

CanSinoBIO's vaccine has not yet got the greenlight for children. China has approved two vaccines, developed by Sinovac and Sinopharm, for use in children from the age of three but vaccinations have yet to begin for those under 12.

The paper said the booster shot for CanSinoBIO's vaccine improved antibody responses in participants of different age groups, especially for older adults.

But cellular responses, another important part of human immune system, were not boosted by the second shot and researchers said a wider interval than 56 days should be considered. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 1.22% 282 End-of-day quote.59.77%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
09/24CANSINO BIOLOGICS : CanSinoBIO's COVID vaccine, tested at lower dosage, safe for children ..
RE
09/20CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.(XSSC : 688185) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/10Cansino Biologics Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/07CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Indonesia approves J&J, Cansino COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
RE
09/07SINOVAC BIOTECH : Mixing CanSinoBIO, Sinovac COVID shots induces stronger response than Si..
RE
09/06CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC : Chinese developer shares efficacy of inhaled vaccines
PU
08/27CANSINO BIOLOGICS : COVID shot drives CanSinoBIO's first six-month profit since at least 2..
RE
08/27Cansino Biologics Inc. Reports Audited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months..
CI
08/13Certain A Shares of CanSino Biologics Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
08/13CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.(SHSE : 688185) added to Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 984 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
Net income 2021 5 282 M 818 M 818 M
Net cash 2021 5 073 M 785 M 785 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 70 482 M 10 912 M 10 912 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 726
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 233,99 CNY
Average target price 308,77 CNY
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Xi Luo Chief Financial Officer
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.59.77%10 850
CSL LIMITED10.53%103 374
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.17.22%66 169
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.11.38%52 198
BIOGEN INC.18.16%43 118
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336