CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's COVID vaccine, tested at lower dosage, safe for children -study

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - CanSino Biologics Inc's
(CanSinoBIO) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine,
given at a lower dosage than that for adults, is safe and
triggers an immune response in children aged 6-17, results from
a small trial showed.
Researchers decided to lower the dosage after a few
participants developed fever and headaches graded at level 2
severity - the second-lowest of four levels. In children, the
lower dose triggered higher antibody levels than the dosage
approved for use in adults in China, according to the
peer-reviewed finding https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab845/6374123#supplementary-data
from a mid-stage trial.
The trial recruited 150 children and around 300 adults.
The results also showed that children given one lower dose
had a stronger antibody response than adults who were given a
booster shot 56 days after the first dose.
But the antibody readings did not show to what extent the
vaccine can offer protection against COVID-19, researchers from
a Chinese disease control agency, CanSinoBIO and other Chinese
institutes cautioned in a paper.
CanSinoBIO's vaccine has not yet got the greenlight for
children. China has approved two vaccines, developed by Sinovac
and Sinopharm, for use in children from the age of three
but vaccinations have yet to begin for those under 12.
The paper said the booster shot for CanSinoBIO's vaccine
improved antibody responses in participants of different age
groups, especially for older adults.
But cellular responses, another important part of human
immune system, were not boosted by the second shot and
researchers said a wider interval than 56 days should be
considered.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)