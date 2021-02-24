CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO says filed application in China for COVID-19 vaccine approval

Feb 24 (Reuters) - CanSino Biologics Inc said on
Wednesday it has filed an application in China to seek approval
of its COVID-19 vaccine after global trials of the shot showed
positive results.
CanSino said the interim analysis of data from its
multi-country trial showed that its candidate, known as
Ad5-nCoV, has an efficacy rate of 65.28% at preventing all
symptomatic cases and 90.07% at preventing severe disease 28
days after a single dose has been given.
