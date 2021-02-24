Log in
CanSino Biologics Inc.

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO says filed application in China for COVID-19 vaccine approval

02/24/2021 | 12:14am EST
Feb 24 (Reuters) - CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday it has filed an application in China to seek approval of its COVID-19 vaccine after global trials of the shot showed positive results.

CanSino said the interim analysis of data from its multi-country trial showed that its candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV, has an efficacy rate of 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic cases and 90.07% at preventing severe disease 28 days after a single dose has been given. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7,70 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net income 2020 -324 M -50,1 M -50,1 M
Net cash 2020 2 559 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2020 -285x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94 077 M 14 549 M 14 561 M
EV / Sales 2020 11 885x
EV / Sales 2021 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 267,92 CNY
Last Close Price 310,24 CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.110.76%13 873
CSL LIMITED-5.37%96 388
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.4.28%58 587
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.99%46 420
BIOGEN INC.13.68%43 359
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.17.30%42 738
