  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  CanSino Biologics Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO to Present at The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

01/09/2022 | 02:08am EST
CanSinoBIO to Present at The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference
2022-01

Xuefeng YU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO" SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) will be joining The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference as a keynote speaker at 14:30 on January 10, 2022 (EST), 3:30 on January 11, Beijing time.


Real-time webcast QR code


The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference will take place virtually from January 10 to 13, 2022. This premier conference is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

The 39th conference attracted more than 8,000 participants from all over the world. More than 400 major global non-listed and listed companies gave online presentations to showcase the latest trends and future development directions of the healthcare industry.



Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 021 M 1 571 M 1 571 M
Net income 2021 4 495 M 705 M 705 M
Net cash 2021 9 586 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 51 173 M 8 024 M 8 025 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 726
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 132,31 CNY
Average target price 259,61 CNY
Spread / Average Target 96,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Xi Luo Chief Financial Officer
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.-10.21%8 024
CSL LIMITED-2.86%96 952
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.53%46 413
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.75%43 631
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-3.05%34 167