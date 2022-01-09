CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO to Present at The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

CanSinoBIO to Present at The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

2022-01

Xuefeng YU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO" SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) will be joining The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference as a keynote speaker at 14:30 on January 10, 2022 (EST), 3:30 on January 11, Beijing time.





Real-time webcast QR code





The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference will take place virtually from January 10 to 13, 2022. This premier conference is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

The 39th conference attracted more than 8,000 participants from all over the world. More than 400 major global non-listed and listed companies gave online presentations to showcase the latest trends and future development directions of the healthcare industry.





