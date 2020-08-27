CanSino Biologics : Canada says tensions did not 'necessarily' end COVID-19 vaccine partnership with China

OTTAWA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The end to a partnership on a
coronavirus vaccine between Chinese firm CanSino Biologics
and Canada's National Research Council was not
"necessarily" tied to diplomatic tensions between the two
countries, Canada's foreign minister said on Thursday.
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met
his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for about 90 minutes on Tuesday
in Rome, where he urged Beijing to release two Canadian citizens
it has detained.
The two ministers also "discussed the importance of global
collaboration in the face of COVID-19, including the search for
a vaccine," according to a statement.
The following day Canada's National Research Council said it
had ended its partnership on a coronavirus vaccine with CanSino
because the company lacked the authority to ship the vaccine at
this time.
"We are going through a difficult time" in bilateral
relations, Champagne told reporters on a teleconference call
from Beirut, "but I would not necessarily make a link between
that discussion and the Canadian or the Chinese position."
Ties between the two countries deteriorated in December 2018
after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial
officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S.
extradition warrant.
Soon after, China arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and
Michael Kovrig and charged them with spying. It also blocked
imports of some canola seed.
The end of the vaccine collaboration had nothing to do with
soured diplomatic relations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman
Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing earlier on Thursday.
Champagne also did not rule out collaboration with China or
Chinese companies on health issues or COVID-19 in the future.
"When it comes to global health, when it comes to issues
around global health and managing issues around COVID, I think
it is wise for us to be talking to each other," Champagne added.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa, Additional reporting by
Cate Cadell in Beijing
Writing by Roxanne Liu
Editing by Jason Neely and Matthew Lewis)