CanSino Biologics : China's CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc
said on Wednesday that expert opinion on
its high-profile coronavirus vaccine candidate should not be
followed "blindly" without sufficient clinical trial data.
Scientists outside the company have expressed concern that
the effectiveness of CanSino's candidate Ad5-nCoV, which is
based on a common cold virus to which many people have been
exposed, could be limited. They said existing antibodies against
the common cold virus might undermine Ad5-nCoV.
"Vaccine development is a practice-based science, and we
should not blindly follow experts," Zhu Tao, chief scientific
officer, said during an investor conference.
He said there were instances in which vaccines created using
methods doubted by experts had obtained regulatory approvals
after clinical trials proved they worked.
No evidence showed that existing antibodies against the
common cold could have a major adverse impact on Ad5-nCoV's
ability to trigger antibodies against the novel coronavirus, Zhu
said, citing results from 128 participants tested with a lower
dose of the vaccine candidate in a mid-stage trial.
Ad5-nCoV, still in final-stage trials, has been approved for
use in the Chinese military.
Vaccine companies normally have to collect data in
large-scale, late-stage trials to obtain regulatory approval for
mass use.
It is unscientific to compare the antibody levels generated
by different vaccine candidates so far, because varied testing
methods could distort results, Zhu said.
AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said it paused a
late-stage trial of one of its leading experimental viral
vector-based vaccine, which uses a technology similar to
CanSino's, after an unexplained illness in a study participant.
The hiccup does not mean all viral-vector based experimental
vaccines are risky, Zhu said, adding that it was not rare for
clinical trials to be paused.
CanSino's shares were up 6% at HK$181.50 ($23.42) on
Wednesday afternoon in Hong Kong.
($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by
Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)