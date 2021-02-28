Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CanSino Biologics : China's CanSino says first vaccines packaged in Mexico will be ready in March

02/28/2021 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The first batch of 2 million vaccines from China's CanSino Biologics Inc, produced in Mexico, will be ready in the second half of March, the company said on Sunday.

Mexico in early February received its first shipment of the active ingredient for the shot, which is being packaged in Queretaro state by Mexican firm Drugmex, CanSino said in a statement.

The company added that it expects to produce 6.9 million doses between March and June, and then make 1.2 million shots available per week to fulfill its agreement for 35 million doses this year.

Mexico has so far received Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines. It has given a first shot to just over 1.8 million people, or 1.4% of the population.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
03:05pCANSINO BIOLOGICS : China's CanSino says first vaccines packaged in Mexico will ..
RE
02/27CANSINO BIOLOGICS : CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 V..
PU
02/26CANSINO BIOLOGICS' : 2020 Loss Widens even as Revenue Skyrockets 990%; Shares Pl..
MT
02/25China Grants Marketing Approval to CanSino Bio's COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Sli..
MT
02/25CANSINO BIOLOGICS : China Reviews CanSino, Sinopharm Unit's COVID-19 Vaccines
MT
02/25CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Inside information nmpa's grant of conditional marketing aut..
PU
02/25CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Inside information updates on 2020 preliminary annual result..
PU
02/24MARKET CHATTER : Sinopharm Unit Applies for COVID-19 Vaccine's Public Use in Chi..
MT
02/24CANSINO BIOLOGICS : NMPA Accepts the Application for Conditional Marketing Autho..
PU
02/24CANSINO BIOLOGICS' : Applies for COVID-19 Vaccine Approval in China; Hong Kong S..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,70 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net income 2020 -324 M -50,0 M -50,0 M
Net cash 2020 2 559 M 395 M 395 M
P/E ratio 2020 -283x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 96 527 M 14 911 M 14 912 M
EV / Sales 2020 12 204x
EV / Sales 2021 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 267,92 CNY
Last Close Price 307,94 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.109.07%14 911
CSL LIMITED-7.27%92 178
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-6.57%52 131
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.20%43 986
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.17.96%43 127
BIOGEN INC.11.44%41 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ