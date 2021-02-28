CanSino Biologics : China's CanSino says first vaccines packaged in Mexico will be ready in March

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The first batch of 2 million
vaccines from China's CanSino Biologics Inc, produced
in Mexico, will be ready in the second half of March, the
company said on Sunday.
Mexico in early February received its first shipment of the
active ingredient for the shot, which is being packaged in
Queretaro state by Mexican firm Drugmex, CanSino said in a
statement.
The company added that it expects to produce 6.9 million
doses between March and June, and then make 1.2 million shots
available per week to fulfill its agreement for 35 million doses
this year.
Mexico has so far received Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V
and Sinovac vaccines. It has given a first shot to just over 1.8
million people, or 1.4% of the population.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Lisa Shumaker)