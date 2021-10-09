Log in
    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
CanSino Biologics : GLOBALink | Argentina uses Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to immunize working-class neighborhoods

10/09/2021 | 12:02am EDT
GLOBALink | Argentina uses Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to immunize working-class neighborhoods
2021-10

Vaccination with CanSino COVID-19 vaccine doses took place Friday in the La Carcova neighborhood of Jose Leon Suarez, a town in the northwest of Greater Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital.

The South American country recently began to immunize residents of working-class neighborhoods with vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc.

Laura Fortuna, a nursing student helping to immunize residents, told Xinhua that in working-class neighborhoods the task is "to reach people who could not get vaccinated or who could not get to vaccination sites."

The CanSino vaccine is a single dose and that's very good, because people can complete their vaccination schedule at one time and there is no need for them to come back, Fortuna said. "So we use it a lot for low-income neighborhoods. They accept it better because it is a single dose."

To date, Argentina has received 600,000 doses of the single-dose CanSino viral vector vaccine, which is also easier to store than other vaccines.

CanSino has shown 65 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases and over 90 percent efficacy in preventing severe cases.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 04:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 984 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net income 2021 2 378 M 369 M 369 M
Net cash 2021 5 073 M 787 M 787 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 58 673 M 9 106 M 9 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 726
Free-Float 37,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 177,48 CNY
Average target price 308,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Xi Luo Chief Financial Officer
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.21.47%9 106
CSL LIMITED2.57%96 021
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.8.95%64 818
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.0.48%45 310
BIOGEN INC.17.52%42 887
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336