CanSino Biologics Inc.

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
CanSino Biologics : INSIDE INFORMATION NMPA'S ACCEPTENCE OF APPLICATION FOR CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF RECOMBINANT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VACCINE (ADENOVIRUS TYPE 5 VECTOR)

02/23/2021 | 11:30pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

康希諾生物股份公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

INSIDE INFORMATION

NMPA'S ACCEPTENCE OF APPLICATION FOR CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF RECOMBINANT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

(ADENOVIRUS TYPE 5 VECTOR)

This announcement is made by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company is pleased to announce that, the Company has conducted a global multicenter phase III clinical trial for the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) ("Ad5-nCoV", trade name: Convidecia™) jointly developed by the Company and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, Academy of Military Medical Sciences, in five countries including Pakistan, Mexico, Russia, Chile and Argentina. The Company has completed the vaccination of more than 40,000 volunteers and the interim data analysis.

The interim analysis data of the phase III clinical trial of Ad5-nCoV shows that Ad5-nCoV has an overall efficacy of 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic COVID-19 disease 28 days after single dose vaccination, and 68.83% at preventing all symptomatic COVID-19 disease 14 days after single dose vaccination. Ad5-nCoV has an efficacy of 90.07% at preventing severe disease 28 days after single dose vaccination, and 95.47% at preventing severe disease 14 days after single dose vaccination.

The efficacy of Ad5-nCoV has met the relevant technical standards laid out by the World Health Organization and relevant standards and requirements set out in "Guiding Principles for Clinical Evaluation of Novel Coronavirus Preventive Vaccines (Trial Implementation)*" (新型冠狀病毒預防用 疫苗臨床評價指導原則(試行)) issued by the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA").

On February 21, 2021, the Company officially filed an application with NMPA for conditional marketing authorization of Ad5-nCoV and NMPA has accepted such application.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board CanSino Biologics Inc.

Xuefeng YU

Chairman

Hong Kong, February 24, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive directors, and Mr. Shiu KwanDanny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Mr. Shuifa GUI and Mr. Jianzhong LIU as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 04:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
