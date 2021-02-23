CanSino Biologics : INSIDE INFORMATION NMPA'S ACCEPTENCE OF APPLICATION FOR CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF RECOMBINANT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VACCINE (ADENOVIRUS TYPE 5 VECTOR)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that, the Company has conducted a global multicenter phase III clinical trial for the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) ("Ad5-nCoV", trade name: Convidecia™) jointly developed by the Company and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, Academy of Military Medical Sciences, in five countries including Pakistan, Mexico, Russia, Chile and Argentina. The Company has completed the vaccination of more than 40,000 volunteers and the interim data analysis.

The interim analysis data of the phase III clinical trial of Ad5-nCoV shows that Ad5-nCoV has an overall efficacy of 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic COVID-19 disease 28 days after single dose vaccination, and 68.83% at preventing all symptomatic COVID-19 disease 14 days after single dose vaccination. Ad5-nCoV has an efficacy of 90.07% at preventing severe disease 28 days after single dose vaccination, and 95.47% at preventing severe disease 14 days after single dose vaccination.

The efficacy of Ad5-nCoV has met the relevant technical standards laid out by the World Health Organization and relevant standards and requirements set out in "Guiding Principles for Clinical Evaluation of Novel Coronavirus Preventive Vaccines (Trial Implementation)*" (新型冠狀病毒預防用 疫苗臨床評價指導原則(試行)) issued by the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA").

On February 21, 2021, the Company officially filed an application with NMPA for conditional marketing authorization of Ad5-nCoV and NMPA has accepted such application.

