CanSino Biologics Inc. announced that, the Recombinant Zoster Vaccine (Adenovirus Vector) developed by the Group in co-operation with Vaccitech Limited has received a No Objection Letter for clinical trials from Health Canada. The CS-2032 Zoster Vaccine adopts ChAdOx1 Vector technology route. The Adenovirus Vector vaccine is capable of triggering cellular immunity and humoral immunity simultaneously, and the vaccine candidate also adopts internationally leading process technology and a quality management and control system that meets international standards.

During the entire production process of the vaccine candidate, no animal derived ingredients are used to improve the safety of the final product. Both intramuscular injection version and aerosol inhalation version of CS-2032 Zoster Vaccine are approved for clinical trials. As showed in pre-clinical research data, the vaccine candidate was able to stimulate both humoral and cellular immunity, with no significant difference in humoral immunity compared to Shingrix, and can elicit significantly higher systemic cellular response than Shingrix.

It is expected that the vaccine candidate has the potential to be a product with high efficacy profile. A clinical phase I trial of intramuscular injection and inhalation will be conducted simultaneously overseas to evaluate the safety and preliminary immunogenicity of the product.