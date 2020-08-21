CanSino Biologics : PROPOSED CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

康 希 諾 生 物 股 份 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

PROPOSED CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING

References is made to the prospectus issued by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") dated March 18, 2019 (the "Prospectus") in relation to the listing of H shares of the Company (the "Listing"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Company received net proceeds (after deduction of underwriting commissions and related costs and expenses) from the IPO and the exercise of over-allotment option of approximately HK$1,309.8 million, equivalent to approximately RMB1,122.3 million (the "IPO Proceeds").

It was disclosed under the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus that the Company intended to use the IPO Proceeds (adjusted on a pro-rata basis according to the net proceeds) for the following purposes:

approximately RMB505.1 million (representing 45% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for the research and development and commercialization of MCV candidates; approximately RMB224.5 million (representing 20% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for research and development of DTcP candidates; approximately RMB168.3 million (representing 15% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for research and development of other key products; approximately RMB112.2 million (representing 10% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for continued research and development of our pre-clinical vaccine candidates; and approximately RMB112.2 million (representing 10% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

As at June 30, 2020, approximately 682.8 million of the IPO Proceeds remain unutilized.