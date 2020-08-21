Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/21
201.2 HKD   +0.80%
10:34aCANSINO BIOLOGICS : Change in accounting policy
PU
10:27aCANSINO BIOLOGICS : Proposed change in use of proceeds from the listing
PU
08/18China healthcare, consumer shares fuel strong rally
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CanSino Biologics : PROPOSED CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

康 希 諾 生 物 股 份 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

PROPOSED CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING

References is made to the prospectus issued by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") dated March 18, 2019 (the "Prospectus") in relation to the listing of H shares of the Company (the "Listing"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Company received net proceeds (after deduction of underwriting commissions and related costs and expenses) from the IPO and the exercise of over-allotment option of approximately HK$1,309.8 million, equivalent to approximately RMB1,122.3 million (the "IPO Proceeds").

It was disclosed under the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus that the Company intended to use the IPO Proceeds (adjusted on a pro-rata basis according to the net proceeds) for the following purposes:

  1. approximately RMB505.1 million (representing 45% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for the research and development and commercialization of MCV candidates;
  2. approximately RMB224.5 million (representing 20% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for research and development of DTcP candidates;
  3. approximately RMB168.3 million (representing 15% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for research and development of other key products;
  4. approximately RMB112.2 million (representing 10% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for continued research and development of our pre-clinical vaccine candidates; and
  5. approximately RMB112.2 million (representing 10% of the net proceeds) is expected to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

As at June 30, 2020, approximately 682.8 million of the IPO Proceeds remain unutilized.

1

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

For reasons set out in the paragraph headed "Reasons for Change in Use of Proceeds" of this announcement, the board of the directors of the Company (the "Board") has resolved to propose to change the use of the remaining unutilized IPO Proceeds. An analysis of the utilization of the IPO Proceeds as at June 30, 2020 and the proposed change of allocation of unutilized IPO Proceeds are summarized as follows:

Proposed use

Proposed

Expected

of IPO

change of

Revised

time of full

Proceeds as

Utilized IPO

Unutilized IPO

allocation of

allocation of

utilization of

disclosed in

Proceeds as at

Proceeds as at

unutilized IPO

unutilized IPO

remaining

the Prospectus

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Proceeds

Proceeds

balance

(RMB million)

(RMB million)

(RMB million)

(RMB million)

(RMB million)

Research and development and

505.1

46.9

458.2

(420.0)

38.2

By the

commercialization of MCV candidates

end of 2021

Research and development of

224.5

57.9

166.6

-

166.6

By the

DTcP candidates

end of 2023

Research and development of

168.3

126.5

41.8

-

41.8

By the

other key products

end of 2021

Continued research and development of

112.2

101.5

10.7

-

10.7

By the

our pre-clinical vaccine candidates

end of 2020

Working capital and other general

112.2

106.7

5.5

-

5.5

By the

corporate purposes

end of 2020

(i) cooperation, licensing and

-

-

-

420.0

420.0

By the

introduction of advanced technologies,

end of 2023

vaccine candidates and biological

products; (ii) development of vaccine

candidates; and (iii) acquisition of

high-quality assets related to vaccines

and biological products

Save for the aforesaid changes, there are no other proposed changes in the use of the IPO Proceeds.

REASONS FOR CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

The Company completed the issue of A shares and listing on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on August 13, 2020 (the "A Shares Offering"). Taking into account the net proceeds received from the A Shares Offering, together with the market collaboration with Pfizer and the Company's operation needs, in order to strengthen the Company's capital efficiency, the Board proposed to reallocate part of the unutilized IPO proceeds originally allocated for the commercialization of its MCV candidates. The reallocated unutilized IPO proceeds will be used for (i) cooperation, licensing and introduction of advanced technologies, vaccine candidates and biological products; (ii) development of vaccine candidates; and (iii) acquisition of high-quality assets related to vaccines and biological products. The commercialization of the Company's MCV candidates will be funded by the over-raised proceeds received from the A Shares Offering.

2

The Board confirms that there is no material change in the business nature of the Group as set out in the Prospectus and considered that the proposed change in the use of the IPO Proceeds will not have any material adverse impact on the operations of the Group and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The proposed change in use of proceeds shall be subject to the approval by way of ordinary resolution of the Shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened on October 9, 2020 (the "EGM"). The notice of the EGM together with a circular containing, among other things, further details of the proposed change in use of proceeds will be published on the websites of the Company (www.cansinotech.com) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and despatched by the Company to the Shareholders on or before September 22, 2020.

By Order of the Board

CanSino Biologics Inc.

Xuefeng YU

Chairman

Hong Kong, August 21, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive Directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Shiu Kwan Danny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Mr. Shuifa GUI and Mr. Jianzhong LIU as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:26:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
10:34aCANSINO BIOLOGICS : Change in accounting policy
PU
10:27aCANSINO BIOLOGICS : Proposed change in use of proceeds from the listing
PU
08/18China healthcare, consumer shares fuel strong rally
RE
08/18China's CanSino says hasn't begun enrolling people for Phase 3 trial
RE
08/18China healthcare, consumer shares fuel strong rally; Hong Kong up
RE
08/17Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally
RE
08/17Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally
RE
08/17Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally
RE
08/17Testing of CanSino's COVID-19 candidate vaccine begins in Russia
RE
08/17Europe limps higher after China markets jump
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2020 -109 M -15,8 M -15,8 M
Net Debt 2020 506 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6 720x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63 869 M 9 237 M 9 233 M
EV / Sales 2020 528x
EV / Sales 2021 75,1x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 156,25 CNY
Last Close Price 178,08 CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Bai Chao COO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.238.59%9 165
CSL LIMITED8.79%97 596
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.83.37%44 220
BIOGEN INC.-6.47%43 900
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.174.18%31 502
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.78.81%30 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group