CanSino Biologics : and AstraZeneca Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Deepen Research on Rare Diseases

11/10/2022 | 05:47am EST
CanSino Biologics and AstraZeneca Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Deepen Research on Rare Diseases
2022-11

Tianjin, November 10, 2022 - CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO" of "the Company") (SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. Under the agreement, the two companies will deepen their collaboration to improve Chinese patients' access to the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of rare diseases.

This strategic collaboration agreement primarily covers three areas: clinical research on CanSinoBIO's ACYW135 Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197)("MCV4", trade name: Menhycia™) for different age groups, development of MCV4 vaccine and complement inhibitors in China for related indications and expansion of accessible patient groups, as well as R&D expansion to international markets.

The agreement will combine CanSinoBIO's strengths in epidemic meningitis vaccines and AstraZeneca's advantages in biopharmaceutical ecosystem innovation, and diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases. The collaboration between the two global leading biopharmaceutical companies is of great significance to the improvement of standardized treatment of rare diseases in China, and will further strengthen the R&D of complement inhibitors and improve the domestic rare disease diagnosis and treatment ecosystem. In addition, this agreement will further enhance the clinical research of the MCV4 vaccine in China, provide medical support for expanding the immunized population, and increase the effectiveness of meningococcal disease prevention.

About Menhycia™

Independently developed by CanSinoBIO, Menhycia™ is China's first and the world's third ACYW135 meningococcal conjugate vaccine that protects against 4 types of meningococcal bacteria: types A, C, Y and W135. Leveraging CanSinoBIO's industry-leading synthetic biotechnology and formulation technology platform, Menhycia™ covalently binds common pathogenic meningococcal serogroups A, C, Y and W135 to the carrier protein CRM197. No anticorrosive ingredients (e.g., phenol) or animal-derived ingredients are involved in the manufacturing process, providing a safer and more environmentally friendly solution. Menhycia™ provides protection for a wide range of age groups, including for children aged 3 months to 3 years old (47 months), marking a big step forward to improve the current meningococcal vaccination strategy in China and provide stronger and broader protection.

About AstraZeneca

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company with business footprints in more than 100 countries and 28 production bases across 16 countries. The firm's annual R&D spending has reached US$6 billion in recent years. Based in Shanghai and with regional presence in Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Wuxi and Qingdao, AstraZeneca China's operating revenue in 2021 totaled US$6.01 billion. In July 2021, AstraZeneca completed the acquisition of Alexion, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company specializing in orphan drug development, opening a new chapter for the firm's foray into the rare disease diagnosis and treatment field.

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 10:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
