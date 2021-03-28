CanSino Biologics : (1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF A SUPERVISOR AND (2) PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

(1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF A SUPERVISOR

AND

(2) PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS

This announcement is made by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) and 13.51(4) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules) Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

(1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF A SUPERVISOR

Resignation of a Supervisor

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that Ms. Jieyu ZOU (ཅᆎϻ) ("Ms. ZOU") has tendered her resignation as a supervisor of the Company on March 26, 2021 due to other work engagement with effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 (the "AGM").

Ms. ZOU has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Company, the Board and the board of supervisors of the Company (the "Board of Supervisors"), and there are no other matters relating to her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

Proposed Appointment of a Supervisor

In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and applicable laws and regulations, Dr. Xuefeng YU, a controlling shareholder of the Company, nominates Dr. Zhongqi SHAO ("Dr. SHAO") as a candidate of supervisor of the Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors agrees with the above mentioned proposal. The proposal will be submitted to the Shareholders for consideration and approval at the AGM.

The biographical details of Dr. SHAO are as follows.

Dr. Zhongqi SHAO, aged 61, has served as a vice president of the Company since May 2011 and is primarily responsible for assisting the chief scientific offer in managing research and development of the Company. Dr. SHAO obtained a Ph.D. in microbiology from Concordia University in August 1993. Dr. SHAO served as a senior research scientist in IBEX Technologies Inc. (a company listed on Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange, ticker symbol: IBT) from November 1995 to October 2001 and from November 2002 to September 2007. From November 2001 to November 2002, he served as a senior research scientist in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. From October 2007 to April 2011, he served as a senior research scientist in Sanofi Pasteur Limited.

The term of office of Dr. SHAO as a supervisor shall commence from the date of approval at the AGM until the expiry of the term of the second session of the Board of Supervisors. He shall be eligible for re-election upon the expiry of his term of office as a supervisor. The Company will enter into a service contract with Dr. SHAO upon approval at the AGM. Dr. SHAO will not receive remuneration from the Company during his term of office as a supervisor.

Save as disclosed above, Dr. SHAO confirmed that he did not hold any directorships in any listed companies in the past three years prior to the date of this announcement, did not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, and did not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company. As of the date of this announcement, saved for 675,000 H shares (representing approximately 0.27% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) held by Dr. SHAO, he did not have any other interest in the securities of the Company (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)). Dr. SHAO has not been subject to any penalty or punishment imposed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission or any other relevant authorities or stock exchanges.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of other information on the proposed appointment of Dr. SHAO which shall be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters in relation to Dr. SHAO that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. ZOU for her contributions to the Company during her tenure of office.

The notice convening AGM, together with a circular of the Company containing, amongst other things, the proposed change of a supervisor, will be dispatched to the Shareholders in due course.

(2) PROPOSED CESSATION OF RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") and PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP ("PwC Zhong Tian") have been engaged as the international and the domestic auditors of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. As they have been engaged to audit and report on the financial statements of the Company for a period of five consecutive years and the Board considers the rotation of its auditors after an appropriate period of time as a good corporate governance practice, on March 26, 2021, the Board proposed not to re-appoint PwC and PwC Zhong Tian as the international and the domestic auditors of the Company (the "Proposed Cessation"). Save as disclosed above, the Board has no other matters regarding the Proposed Cessation that should be brought to the attention of Shareholders. Each of PwC and PwC Zhong Tian has confirmed that there are no matters regarding the Proposed Cessation that need to be brought to the attention of Shareholders. The Board and the audit committee of the Company confirmed that there was no disagreement between the Company and each of PwC and PwC Zhong Tian regarding the Proposed Cessation. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to PwC and PwC Zhong Tian for their professional services and support during the term of office.

(3) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS As PwC and PwC Zhong Tian will retire as the international and domestic auditors of the Company, respectively, the Board proposes to appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the new international auditor, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the new domestic auditor of the Company in replace of PwC and PwC Zhong Tian, respectively. Upon the conclusion of the AGM and subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the AGM, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP will hold office as the Group's international and domestic auditors, respectively, until the next annual general meeting of the Company. The notice convening AGM, together with a circular of the Company containing, amongst other things, the proposed change of auditors, will be dispatched to the Shareholders in due course.

By order of the Board

CanSino Biologics Inc.

Xuefeng YU

Chairman

Hong Kong, March 28, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive Directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive Directors, and Mr.

Shiu Kwan Danny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Mr. Shuifa GUI and Mr. Jianzhong LIU as independent non-executive Directors.