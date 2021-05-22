Log in
    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO Receives EU GMP Certificate

05/22/2021
CanSinoBIO Receives EU GMP Certificate
2021-05

Tianjin, May 21, 2021

CanSino Biologics Inc. ('CanSinoBIO') (SHSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) today announced that its Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine, (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) ('Ad5-nCoV', trade name: Convidecia), has been issued a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate by the Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYÉI).


The GMP certificate recognizes that CanSinoBIO's manufacturing facilities and quality control system meet the European Union's standards and guidelines, which paves the way for Convidecia™ to enter more markets globally.

The OGYÉI has thoroughly reviewed the production of CanSinoBIO's Convidecia™ and concluded that CanSinoBIO complies with the principles and guidelines of the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practice. OGYÉI officially issued the certificate on May 21.


Up to now, CanSinoBIO's Convidecia has been approved for conditional marketing in China, and has also obtained emergency use authorization in Mexico, Pakistan, Hungary and Chile. It provides protection against severe COVID-19 disease and prevention of COVID-19-related medical interventions for a broad range of age groups above 18, including those over the age of 60.


About CanSinoBIO

Incorporated in 2009, CanSinoBIO (SHSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) commits to research, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines for China and global public health security. It possesses four integrated platform technologies including adenovirus-based vectors, conjugation, protein design and recombination and formulation. As of today, it has established a robust pipeline of 16 vaccines preventing 13 diseases, including a globally innovative Ebola virus vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) approved in 2017 as well as the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) conditionally approved in 2021.

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 07:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 744 M 2 913 M 2 913 M
Net income 2021 5 447 M 847 M 847 M
Net cash 2021 8 959 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,04x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 106 B 16 456 M 16 458 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 726
Free-Float 37,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Jun Qiang Li Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.94.90%16 456
CSL LIMITED0.40%100 086
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.7.68%60 126
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.4.24%50 591
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.33.90%49 249
BIOGEN INC.17.03%42 636