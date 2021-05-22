CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO Receives EU GMP Certificate

CanSinoBIO Receives EU GMP Certificate

2021-05

Tianjin, May 21, 2021

CanSino Biologics Inc. ('CanSinoBIO') (SHSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) today announced that its Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine, (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) ('Ad5-nCoV', trade name: Convidecia), has been issued a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate by the Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYÉI).





The GMP certificate recognizes that CanSinoBIO's manufacturing facilities and quality control system meet the European Union's standards and guidelines, which paves the way for Convidecia™ to enter more markets globally.

The OGYÉI has thoroughly reviewed the production of CanSinoBIO's Convidecia™ and concluded that CanSinoBIO complies with the principles and guidelines of the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practice. OGYÉI officially issued the certificate on May 21.





Up to now, CanSinoBIO's Convidecia has been approved for conditional marketing in China, and has also obtained emergency use authorization in Mexico, Pakistan, Hungary and Chile. It provides protection against severe COVID-19 disease and prevention of COVID-19-related medical interventions for a broad range of age groups above 18, including those over the age of 60.

About CanSinoBIO

Incorporated in 2009, CanSinoBIO (SHSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) commits to research, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines for China and global public health security. It possesses four integrated platform technologies including adenovirus-based vectors, conjugation, protein design and recombination and formulation. As of today, it has established a robust pipeline of 16 vaccines preventing 13 diseases, including a globally innovative Ebola virus vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) approved in 2017 as well as the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) conditionally approved in 2021.