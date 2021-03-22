Log in
CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO gets China nod for inhaled COVID-19 vaccine trial

03/22/2021 | 06:53pm EDT
(Corrects date and day, and clarifies in 1st and 3rd paragraph different ways of administering vaccine)

March 23 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Tuesday it won approval for a clinical trial in the country to develop a COVID-19 vaccine for inhalation.

The National Medical Products Administration approved the trial of the vaccine, jointly developed by CanSinoBIO and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, the company said.

The company's COVID-19 vaccine for injection was recently approved for emergency use in Hungary. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
