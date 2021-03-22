CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO gets China nod for inhaled COVID-19 vaccine trial

(Corrects date and day, and clarifies in 1st and 3rd paragraph
different ways of administering vaccine)
March 23 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc
(CanSinoBIO) said on Tuesday it won approval for a
clinical trial in the country to develop a COVID-19 vaccine for
inhalation.
The National Medical Products Administration approved the
trial of the vaccine, jointly developed by CanSinoBIO and the
Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, the company said.
The company's COVID-19 vaccine for injection was recently
approved for emergency use in Hungary.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)